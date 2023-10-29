World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks cruise past Rangers 9-1; highlights, news and live tracker
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
After a stunning finish to Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Game 2 was scoreless through three frames. Then the Diamondbacks got going in the fourth, with a solo home run from Gabriel Moreno, followed by a double from Tommy Pham and a single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that made it 2-0.
Gabi does it again!! pic.twitter.com/zPgXmrYE1A
In the fifth, Mitch Garver got the Rangers on the board and cut the deficit in half with a solo home run. But that was as close as Texas would get. The Diamondbacks tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh with two singles, a double and a bunt that made it 4-1.
Both starters pitched into the seventh inning, though Jordan Montgomery did not record an out in that frame. He finished with four earned runs and zero strikeouts through six innings. Arizona's Merrill Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish with one earned run, nine strikeouts and zero walks in seven frames.
Merrill Kelly, Painting. 🖌️🎨
8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/lAUjiCaZbl
The D-backs added three more runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to put the game away.
Arizona now has home-field advantage in the series, but it must be painful to remember they were a Corey Seager HR from going back to Arizona with a 2-0 lead. Still, a good night for the snakes.
The D-backs win 9-1 to even the World Series 1-1. Merrill Kelly was magnificent and the offense did what it did best: get on base and keep running. Tommy Pham had four hits.
The D-backs are replacing Andrew Saalfrank with Luis Frias with one out and a man on first.
The D-backs scored again, but Emmanuel Rivera gets thrown out trying to stretch an RBI single to end the top of the ninth. It'll be 9-1 D-backs as the Rangers come to bat for the final time.
Tommy Pham will finish his night 4-for-4, as the D-backs are pinch-hitting Jace Peterson for him.
Christian Walker opens the ninth with a single off Martin Perez, his first hit of the series.
Rangers go down with three quick groundouts in the bottom of the eighth.
Moreno strikes out to end the D-backs' eighth.
Carroll singles as well, making him the fourth consecutive two-out baserunner. Now it's 7-1.