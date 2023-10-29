World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks cruise past Rangers 9-1; highlights, news and live tracker

After a stunning finish to Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Game 2 was scoreless through three frames. Then the Diamondbacks got going in the fourth, with a solo home run from Gabriel Moreno, followed by a double from Tommy Pham and a single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that made it 2-0.

In the fifth, Mitch Garver got the Rangers on the board and cut the deficit in half with a solo home run. But that was as close as Texas would get. The Diamondbacks tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh with two singles, a double and a bunt that made it 4-1.

Both starters pitched into the seventh inning, though Jordan Montgomery did not record an out in that frame. He finished with four earned runs and zero strikeouts through six innings. Arizona's Merrill Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish with one earned run, nine strikeouts and zero walks in seven frames.

The D-backs added three more runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to put the game away.