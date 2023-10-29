Advertisement

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks cruise past Rangers 9-1; highlights, news and live tracker

Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks cruise past Rangers 9-1; highlights, news and live tracker

After a stunning finish to Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Game 2 was scoreless through three frames. Then the Diamondbacks got going in the fourth, with a solo home run from Gabriel Moreno, followed by a double from Tommy Pham and a single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that made it 2-0.

In the fifth, Mitch Garver got the Rangers on the board and cut the deficit in half with a solo home run. But that was as close as Texas would get. The Diamondbacks tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh with two singles, a double and a bunt that made it 4-1.

Both starters pitched into the seventh inning, though Jordan Montgomery did not record an out in that frame. He finished with four earned runs and zero strikeouts through six innings. Arizona's Merrill Kelly pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish with one earned run, nine strikeouts and zero walks in seven frames.

The D-backs added three more runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to put the game away.

Live Updates
  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer

    Arizona now has home-field advantage in the series, but it must be painful to remember they were a Corey Seager HR from going back to Arizona with a 2-0 lead. Still, a good night for the snakes.

  • Jack Baer

    The D-backs win 9-1 to even the World Series 1-1. Merrill Kelly was magnificent and the offense did what it did best: get on base and keep running. Tommy Pham had four hits.

  • Jack Baer

    The D-backs are replacing Andrew Saalfrank with Luis Frias with one out and a man on first.

  • Jack Baer

    The D-backs scored again, but Emmanuel Rivera gets thrown out trying to stretch an RBI single to end the top of the ninth. It'll be 9-1 D-backs as the Rangers come to bat for the final time.

  • Jack Baer

    Tommy Pham will finish his night 4-for-4, as the D-backs are pinch-hitting Jace Peterson for him.

  • Jack Baer

    Christian Walker opens the ninth with a single off Martin Perez, his first hit of the series.

  • Amy Brachmann

    Rangers go down with three quick groundouts in the bottom of the eighth.

  • Amy Brachmann

    Moreno strikes out to end the D-backs' eighth.

  • Amy Brachmann

    Carroll singles as well, making him the fourth consecutive two-out baserunner. Now it's 7-1.