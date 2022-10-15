World Series champs Braves fail to repeat, lose to Phillies

  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) watches play during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/5

    NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) watches play during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) works during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    2/5

    NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) works during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) works for a catch on an RBI-single hit by Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/5

    NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) works for a catch on an RBI-single hit by Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Fans cheer in Citizens Bank Park during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    4/5

    NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

    Fans cheer in Citizens Bank Park during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) works during the fifth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    5/5

    NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) works during the fifth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) watches play during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) works during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) works for a catch on an RBI-single hit by Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer in Citizens Bank Park during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) works during the fifth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DAN GELSTON
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Morton took a shot off his pitching elbow that was eerily reminiscent of the comebacker that broke the Atlanta postseason ace’s right leg in last year’s World Series.

Much like last October, Morton tried to push ahead in his Game 4 start for Atlanta. Unlike last October when he threw 16 pitches on a busted leg -- and earned a World Series ring for his effort -- Morton is headed home with a dinged-up right elbow and a long offseason ahead.

Atlanta won’t repeat as champs this year.

Morton allowed a three-run homer to Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Saturday. Atlanta’s loss meant Major League Baseball hasn’t had a repeat champ since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.

Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves this season.

But in this series, those numbers were about as empty as the beer bottles strewn over the Phillies clubhouse in their rowdy celebration for reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2010.

“The goal was to get into the postseason. We did and it didn’t happen,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “So you know what, we’ll take a couple months off and everybody meet up in North Port in March and get on and try and do it again.”

Morton was hit on his pitching elbow by Alec Bohm’s single traveling 71.9 mph to lead off the second inning. After being checked, Morton allowed a single to Jean Segura and hung a 2-2 curveball that Marsh launched deep into the right-field seats for a 3-0 lead.

Morton, a postseason elimination standout, wanted to keep pitching.

“He got me in a good spot,” Morton said. “I don’t think he hit it particularly hard. I knew I was going to have to try and stay loose and keep an eye on it. I didn’t think that I couldn’t throw. It just stinks.”

The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. But they were in familiar territory. Atlanta was 30-35 at one point last season before winning the World Series.

This year, their first since star Freddie Freeman left to sign with the Dodgers, they stormed back to overtake the Mets and win their fifth straight NL East title.

The franchise that put together an unprecedented streak of 14 straight division titles in the 1990s and 2000s tried for one more memorable run a season after winning their first World Series since 1995.

“Losing stinks, especially when you get a chance to finally taste the win,” Morton said.

Atlanta looked just lost at times in Game 4.

The most puzzling play came in the third inning when Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a deep drive toward the angled portion of the wall beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center. Ronald Acuña Jr. stood in right field watching the play, and didn’t start running toward the ball until Realmuto was well past first base.

The mental miscue helped lead to Realmuto becoming the first catcher in postseason history to hit an inside-the-park homer.

Atlanta appeared headed for a wild card, at best, until it turned into one of the best teams in baseball and ended the season on a 78-34 run. Most memorably, they swept a three-game series from New York on the final weekend of the regular season, claiming another division title on a tiebreaker — and a first-round bye — when both teams finished 101-61.

The Braves have locked up most of the core that should keep them contenders for years. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider, third baseman Austin Riley and Harris all signed long-term deals this season. Acuna is tied to the Braves until 2027, while second baseman Ozzie Albies is under a cut-rate contract that binds him to Atlanta for three more seasons.

They just don’t know if they’ll sign shortstop Dansby Swanson.

“The longer I’ve been here, the longer I’ve seen and noticed how big of an impact he has on every single person in this clubhouse,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “I hope he’s back.”

None of it really mattered in the Braves clubhouse on this day, once they flopped in Philly.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Phillies eliminate defending World Series champion Braves, advance to National League Championship Series

    J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in Philadelphia's win over Atlanta. The Phillies will play the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m