World Series 2023: Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte breaks MLB record with 18-game postseason hitting streak

Ketel Marte is playing in his fifth MLB postseason series. He still hasn't posted a hitless game. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the board in the 2023 World Series, with Ketel Marte picking up some major history in the process.

The D-backs second baseman extended his postseason hitting streak to 18 games Saturday in Game 2 against the Texas Rangers, breaking a tie with Derek Jeter, Manny Ramirez and Hank Bauer for the MLB record for the longest hitting streak in playoff history.

The hit was a two-out RBI single to center in the eighth that expanded Arizona's lead to 6-1. The D-backs won 9-1 to even the series 1-1.

Ketel Marte's 18-game postseason hitting streak dates back to 2017 and is now the longest in MLB history! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/TNDcggQXk1 — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023

Marte's hitting streak covers his entire 18-game postseason career, which dates to his first postseason appearance with the D-backs in 2017. He is currently hitting .350/.366/.613 in 82 plate appearances in the 2023 playoffs.

Marte is the longest-tenured player on Arizona's roster, having joined the team ahead of the 2017 season in a trade with the Seattle Mariners involving Taijuan Walker, Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger. He has quietly been one of the best second basemen in baseball since reaching the desert, hitting .282/.352/.478 (121 OPS+) with the Diamondbacks.

The D-backs have made plenty of use of Marte this postseason, alternating him with likely NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll as the 1-2 punch at the top of their lineup.