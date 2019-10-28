Astros vs. Nationals final score: Houston one win from World Series title after stifling Washington bats again

The Astros are one win away following their 5-1 World Series Game 5 win.

Arguably the best team in baseball is in almost the best possible position to be in, heading back home where they'll have two chances to get one win to secure their second World Series in three seasons.

Gerrit Cole presumably finished out his season with another seven masterful innings, holding the Nationals to a single run and striking out nine batters. Should this be the end of Cole in an Astros uniform, he left fans with an indellible memory.

The Nationals are left wondering what could have been. While they're not officially eliminated yet, they returned home with a 2-0 World Series lead, squandered it, and head back on the road down 3-2 and facing their baseball mortality in 2019.

Before first pitch was even thrown, Washington was dealt a body blow; would-be starter Max Scherzer was dealing with spasms in his neck and trapezius muscle, forcing him to miss the Game 5 start. This could be it for Scherzer in the postseason, unless the injection he had prior to the game clears up his issues. If that's the case, Scherzer could make a start in a potential Game 7, but likely not before.

The Astros sluggers were out in force: George Springer, Yordan Álvarez and Carlos Correa all tattooed two-run home runs for Houston, giving Nats fans fireworks that they might not have seen following the game.

The Fall Classic shifts back to Houston on Tuesday night, where the 'Stros will give their fans an opportunity to celebrate on home field — something that didn't happen in the 2017 World Series.

Washington might not have to pack their bats, since apparently they left them in Houston; they scored just three runs over three games in Washington, but scored 17 runs over the first two games in Minute Maid Park. The Nats are going to hope that away trend continues.

Sporting News tracked highlights, scoring plays and more from the Astros' decisive Game 5 victory in Washington.

(All times Eastern.)

Astros: 7

Nationals: 1



11:28 p.m. END OF GAME: Howie Kendrick grounds to third base, Bregman throws over to first and the ballgame is over. Astros are one win away from the World Series W.

11:25 p.m.: Soto strikes out. Two away in the ninth.

11:24 p.m: Rendon lines out to Springer in right. One out.

11:19 p.m. END TOP NINTH: Altuve flys out to center and that'll end the inning. Ryan Pressly is going to close this out for Houston.

11:15 p.m. HOUSTON SCORING PLAY: George Springer absolutely crushes a ball to left field, giving the Astros another two runs on the night. That'll do it for Washington.

11:09 p.m.: Martin Maldonado with a one-out single in the ninth vs. Daniel Hudson. Kyle Tucker up.

11:02 p.m. END OF EIGHTH: Adam Eaton fouls out to Gurriel to end the inning. The Nationals bats could not be colder — or Houston's pitching is just that good.

10:55 p.m.: Yan Gomes is on with a leadoff single. Joe Smith is in for Gerrit Cole, by the way.

10:50 p.m. END TOP EIGHTH: Hudson gets Marisnick swinging to end the Houston scoring threat. Can the Nats rally?

10:47 p.m. HOUSTON SCORING PLAY: Yuli Gurriel singles through the left side, just past a diving Trea Turner. Run scores. It's 5-1 Houston.

10:46 p.m.: Yuli Gurriel up with runners on first and third, two outs vs. Daniel Hudson. Could be the killshot for Houston.

10:37 p.m. END OF SEVENTH: After a two-out walk on a questionable ball, Victor Robles strikes out looking on an even worse pitch.

10:28 p.m. WASHINGTON SCORING PLAY: Juan Soto puts a charge into one and it lands just out of the reach of Jake Marisnick in left center. Nationals pull to within three.

10:20 p.m. END TOP SEVEN: Gerrit Cole goes down swingin' to end the Astros half of the seventh. Outs are at a premium now for Washington.

10:18 p.m.: Sean Doolittle is in in the seventh inning. Seems a bit early. He gets two outs via double play, then walks Martin Maldonado.

10:10 p.m. END OF SIXTH: Another 1-2-3 inning for Cole, and the third out is a strikeout looking on Adam Eaton. Fox appropriately plays M.C. Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" heading into the break.

9:59 p.m. END TOP SIXTH: Tanner Rainey gets through the top of the sixth with ease, relieving Joe Ross. Nationals need to start getting some hits and runs.

9:51 p.m. END OF FIFTH: A six-pitch fifth inning for Gerrit Cole as he makes easy work of Washington batters.

9:45 p.m. END TOP FIFTH: Ross gets Altuve to ground into a double play, and the Nationals starter is through five innings. All Washington could have asked for in this situation.

9:42 p.m.: All things considered, Joe Ross hasn't been bad, aside from two mistake pitches. Means nothing, though, because the Astros lead 4-0 and Ross just walked Correa. Up comes José Altuve.

9:35 END OF FOURTH: Howie Kendrick grounds to short and Correa goes the short way for the force to end the inning. We head to the fifth.

9:33 p.m.: Howie Kendrick up with a runner on first and two outs in the fourth, and Gerrit Cole is at 59 pitches through 3 2/3 innings.

9:23 p.m. END TOP FOURTH: Martin Maldonado lines out to third base to end the Astros' half inning.

9:22 p.m. HOUSTON SCORING PLAY: Carlos Correa hits a two-run home run left field to double the Astros lead in the fourth.

9:05 p.m. END OF THIRD: Easy 1-2-3 inning for Cole. We move to the fourth.

8:56 p.m. END TOP THIRD: Michael Brantley flys to center to end the top of the third.

8:51 p.m.: One pitch, one out for Joe Ross in the third, as Gerrit Cole grounds to third.

8:48 p.m. END OF SECOND: Robles grounds into a double play to squander the scoring chance. Onto the third we go.

8:46 p.m.: Ryan Zimmerman with a really bad swing at a ball that was nowhere near the zone for the first out of the inning.

8:43 p.m.: Howie Kendrick with a single to right center and the Nationals are in business with runners on first and third, no outs in the second.

8:42 p.m.: Juan Soto with a leadoff single in the second.

8:38 p.m. END TOP SECOND: Ross rebounds to get Carlos Correa swinging and Martin Maldonado on a weak grounder back to the mound. Houston up early, 2-0.

8:34 p.m. HOUSTON SCORING PLAY: Yordan Álvarez hits a home run to deep left-center field and the Astros have a 2-0 lead.

8:31 p.m. Yuli Gurriel with a chopper which just tips off of Joe Ross' glove. Turner can't barehand it and Gurriel is on with one out.

8:30 p.m.: Bregman scorches a ball to left but Juan Soto comes up with it.

8:26 p.m. END OF FIRST: Anthony Rendon flys to shallow right center to end the home half. Tied at nuffin' at the end of one.

8:24 p.m.: Both Turner and now Adam Eaton have fouled off a lot of pitches early on. Eaton hit a ball on the nose, but Springer tracks it down in center.

8:21 p.m.: Trea Turner, who won America tacos in Game 1 of the series, is working a good at-bat vs. Gerrit Cole. UPDATE: Turner strikes out.

8:15 p.m. END TOP FIRST: Michael Brantley grounds into the shift to end the Astros' half of the first. Nats coming to bat.

8:12 p.m.: Leadoff walk is nullified when José Altuve grounds into a double play. A pitcher's best friend, they say.

8:11 p.m.: Ross was ahead on Springer but lost him to a leadoff walk.

8:08 p.m.: First pitch is a strike and we are underway in Nationals Park.

7:45 p.m.: Joe Ross is heading out to the bullpen and is receiving a standing O from the crowd. Tonight could be the stuff of legend for Ross.