World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte found guilty of bribery and corruption

Next year’s Rugby World Cup in France was thrust under a huge cloud yesterday after Bernard Laporte, World Rugby’s vice-chairman and president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined €75,000 (£64,000).

Laporte, who was running mate to the world governing body’s chairman Bill Beaumont for his 2020 re-election, was found guilty of an illegal conflict of interests, insider influencing, and four instances of passive corruption, each one “guided by a bias towards” Montpellier president Mohed Altrad, an FFR backer and close friend.

After Laporte stood down from his vice-chairmanship with immediate effect last night, World Rugby confirmed that it had “referred the matter to its independent ethics officer for review in accordance with its integrity code”.

Laporte was found guilty of four out of five bribery-related charges in a French court, while Altrad was sentenced to an 18-month suspended jail term and a fine of €50,000 for active corruption, insider influencing and misuse of company assets.

The French court added that Laporte had also been banned from any link to French rugby, including the FFR presidency, for two years, a sentence suspended after the 58-year-old confirmed he would appeal.

Altrad’s lawyer said he would study the verdict further before deciding whether to join Laporte in an appeal. The FFR said last night that Laporte would remain as president pending the outcome of his appeal, although Florian Gill, Laporte’s main opposition on the FFR executive committee, called for his and the entire board’s resignation.

France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, while insisting that Laporte’s appeal should be allowed to run its course, said: “In terms of good governance, the minister considers that this new context prevents Bernard Laporte from being able, as it stands, to continue his mission in good conditions at the head of a delegated federation of a public service mission, at a moment as decisive for French rugby as the home stretch before a Rugby World Cup, where France will receive nations from all over the world.

“The minister therefore calls for a new democratic era allowing French rugby as quickly as possible to restart on sufficiently healthy and solid bases, with a governance of the federation which will have the full confidence of the clubs and will be able to bring people together.”

Gill added: “It is unheard of in rugby, this is an earthquake. We have never before seen a president of the federation condemned to two years in prison, even if it is suspended.

“We think the 40 members of the board of directors should draw the obvious conclusions and resign.”

Claude Atcher, the sacked chief executive of the 2023 World Cup who oversaw an alleged “climate of terror” at the French organising committee, was also fined €5,000 for “acts of undeclared work”, while Serge Simon, the former FFR vice-president, was cleared of an illegal conflict-of-interest charge.

Laporte’s conflict-of-interest charge relates to a contract he signed with insurance company AIA between 2017 and 2018, while the four passive corruption charges relate to Altrad’s intention to purchase Premiership club Gloucester – something Laporte was in favour of – a partnership contract for the 2023 World Cup, a match report of a game between Montpellier and Racing 92, and the signing of a contract, won by Altrad Group, to sponsor the jerseys of the French national team.

Altrad Group was also a sponsor of the 2021 women’s Rugby World Cup and signed a deal in August 2021 to sponsor the jerseys of the All Blacks.

With the World Cup in France less than a year away and French rugby undergoing a period of positive revolution – earlier this year Les Bleus won their first Grand Slam since 2010 and ended 2023 unbeaten – this news could not have come at a worse time for World Rugby.

A spokesperson said: “World Rugby notes the decision by World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte to self-suspend from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect following his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters, and pending his appeal.

“While acknowledging Laporte’s self-suspension and right of appeal, given the serious nature of the verdict World Rugby’s executive committee has referred the matter to its independent ethics officer for review in accordance with its integrity code.”