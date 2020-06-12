As Greens Reckon With Racism, Staff At A Major Group Revolt Over Pro-Trump Board Member

Billionaire real estate tycoon Stephen Ross buddies up with Donald Trump at an event in 2010. (Photo: Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images)

As nationwide protests against racism force a reckoning in the historically white environmental movement, the staff at one major green group mounted an open revolt against a billionaire board member with ties to President Donald Trump.

Roughly a quarter of the World Resources Institute’s 1,000-person staff signed a lengthy letter demanding that the management at the deep-pocketed nonprofit “embark on an institutional anti-racist journey” that includes rooting out white supremacy in the work culture, overhauling human resources practices, and paying employees more for spending time on anti-racism work.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But “an important place to start,” the letter read, was “addressing the situation involving Stephen Ross.”

The real-estate magnate, whose fortune Forbes pegged at $7.6 billion, “has not taken any clear steps to distance himself from an overtly racist President who has also encouraged the use of force against unarmed civilians,” according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by HuffPost.

Since anti-racism demonstrations kicked off earlier this month, Trump has threatened to send the military in to quell the unrest, encouraged police to use violence against peaceful protesters, and tear-gassed religious leaders to clear the way for a personal photo-op in front of an Episcopal church.

This week, the president’s reelection campaign announced its first in-person rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma ― the site of a 1921 massacre where white lynch mobs killed more than 800 Black Americans. The rally is expected to take place on June 19, the holiday known as Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of U.S. slavery. Black Tulsans called the timing a “slap in the face.”

“In light of President Trump’s disturbing actions and words, we have deep, ongoing concerns over Mr. Ross’s failure to renounce his support for the President,” the letter read.

Story continues

A spokesperson for The Related Companies, Ross’ real estate firm, declined to comment on behalf of Ross.

“Leadership warmly welcomes the ideas brought forward in the recent letter from staff,” a spokesperson for WRI said in a statement to HuffPost, adding that it would “engage with an external expert (or experts) to help implement” steps to address racism.

It also said the organization analyzed employees’ salaries last year and found “that all African American staff are paid within established salary ranges.”

“There is absolutely no disagreement within the organization that we must do more to address systemic and institutional racism,” the statement read. “Regarding Stephen Ross, he has been a longtime supporter of WRI and has shown a steadfast commitment to our work and mission.”

The concerns about Ross are not new. Last August, nearly 200 staffers signed an internal petition demanding that WRI’s management hold an open meeting to discuss the role of board members. The petition came after Ross’ decision to hold a fundraiser for Trump triggered a national boycott against SoulCycle and Equinox, the popular luxury fitness chains he owns.

The move also followed WRI’s decision to quietly cut ties with another board member, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who was named in the late financier and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex ring scandal. (A spokesperson for Richardson denied that the Democrat’s resignation from the board had anything to do with the allegations.)

“The concerns that animated the staff statement last August still remain today,” staff wrote in this week’s letter.

Ross has long had a visible imprint on the organization. WRI’s Cities program ― which aims “to make urban sustainability a reality” ― bears his name: the WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.

In light of President Trump’s disturbing actions and words, we have deep, ongoing concerns over Mr. Ross’s failure to renounce his support for the President. Letter from World Resources Institute employees

Each year, WRI grants a Ross Prize for Cities to a business, nonprofit or local government that has brought “transformative change” to a “city’s economic vitality, resilience, environmental sustainability or quality of life.” The $250,000 prize was the same amount Ross charged for a VIP ticket to the controversial fundraiser he hosted for Trump last year in the Hamptons.

“While we understand the importance of funding to WRI’s fiscal health, we believe that key steps still need to be taken given Mr. Ross’s sizable contribution to WRI’s budget and his ongoing prominent association with the organization, ​which exposes WRI to significant and potentially lasting reputational harm,” staff wrote in the letter.

Yet, WRI’s leadership appears to have openly deepened its relationship with Ross. The nonprofit, whose most recent tax filings show revenue topping $140 million in 2018, recently accepted “a substantial contribution from Mr. Ross without adequately addressing the concerns that a significant number of staff expressed last year and without consulting staff in any meaningful way about the implications of this decision for our collective work,” the letter read.

WRI said Ross gave a “new gift” of $600,000 in March to beef up funding for the cities program.

“Ross has met with several representatives of our cities and climate teams” and participated in “regular communications” with staff, the organization told HuffPost. But employees said the billionaire snubbed a meeting with the staff from other teams after last year’s petition.

“We are extremely disappointed that Mr. Ross has failed to meet with a representative group of staff from across the organization, despite explicit indications from senior management that such a meeting would take place,” the letter said.

Related...

Top Environmental Group Faces Upheaval Over Board’s Ties To Jeffrey Epstein, Trump

Trump To Use COVID-19 As Cover To Ram Through Energy, Infrastructure Projects

EPA Said Giving Polluters A Pass Protected Its Workers. Its Own Union Says That’s Gaslighting.

Also on HuffPost

1st Prize Winner: Fog in Germany by SkyPro

This windmill pair was shot in the early morning hours. The shallow fog had been around for days because of no wind, high humidity and cold temperatures.

2nd Prize Winner: Church of Paracatu by Alexandre Salem

The city of Paracatu was vanished by a river of mud, after a mining dam burst at Mariana, Minas Gerais. It was the biggest environmental accident in Brazil’s history.

3rd Prize winner: Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia by Yuyusera

Palangkaraya – The most polluted place on earth! This photo was taken on October 4th, 2015 when my friends and I did a campaign called “Kalteng with Love” where we gave free masks, milk and vitamin for the people in the city of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Thick smoke was hovering over where we live. The particulate meter that day showed that the air was so poluted and reached over 2000 psi. The smoke was caused by the fires in Borneo peatlands that was started from the end of July. For almost three months the people in Borneo had to breathe such toxicating air. There are lots of people who suffered from respiratory problems. Schools off. Flights could not operate. Economic system became paralyzed. Borneo is known as the lungs of the world and the fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, and these fires are not helping. We were even labelled as the most polluted place on earth. Through this photo, I would like to raise the world’s awareness that this matter is a huge problem for all of us. This challenge is addressed not only to people in Borneo and Indonesia, but also to the entire world. Could you imagine if all of the forests in Borneo disappear and there is limitied source of oxygen left for over 7 billion people?

4th Prize Winner: Wind Power near Berlin by King-Fisher

Wind power from approx. 120m height.

5th Prize Winner: Energy Active Office Building, Genk, Belgium by Drone-Partner

Energy ACTIVE office building, about 1100m² floorspace : produce yearly more energy then it consumes ( better then passive house results !). Heating & cooling by deep geothermal heatpump with electric compensation of full integrated PV-solarpanels (BIPV) in 45°-roof. Owner : www.stebo.be Building designed by www.burob.be & www.geertdebruyn.be , construction : www.i3.be BIPV solar roof : http://solar.golden-glass.com/c465.html Drone : Yuneec Typhoon Q500 4K

6th Prize Winner: Holbury, New Forest, UK by Mark Baker

Taken in between two banks of fog in a 2 minute window. Showing the tanks and stacks of Fawley Refinery.

7th Prize Winner: Tiny island in the lake of Galvė by Karolis Janulis

The tiny island in the lake of Galvė looks like a continent and shows us how small our world really is. One tree cut on this island, one nest pulled apart or another kind of intervention will change it beyond our recognition. It is up to us all to make our planet clean and green

8th Prize Winner: High Tide in La Jolla, California by Kevin Dilliard

This is a picture of the king high tide crashing against this restaurant on the sand in la jolla shores. the king tide was at the peak in this photo at +7feet . is this a result of higher tides due to global warning.Today many coastal communities are seeing more frequent flooding during high tides. As sea level rises higher over the next 15 to 30 years, tidal flooding is expected to occur more often, cause more disruption, and even render some areas unusable .

9th Prize Winner: Dhaka, Bangladesh by Zayedh

A playing field I grew up playing football on… It\’s now acquired by the real estate company and they are killed the green of the field, trees providing shadow and building the grey houses on it. It\’s a typical depiction of the impact of growing real estate companies in Bangladesh.

10th Prize Winner: Paracatu Cemiterio by Alexandre Salem

After a mining dam bursts, it took almost 3 hours for the mud to reach Paracatu. Fortunately, it gave time for people to abandon their houses and run. The cemitery of Paracatu stays on a small hill, and it was there where many people rushed to protect themselves. And it was from there, that they saw their city being destroyed. There were no fatal victims in the city but the city itself.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.