World-renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero just died. Look through his most iconic art.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero poses on July 6, 2012 next to one of his sculptures in Santo Augustino's Church in Pietrasanta, Tuscany, prior to the opening of an exhibition.

From the romantic Champs-Élysées in Paris, Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes and the bustling streets of Manhattan, Fernando Botero's eye-catching art has been on the world stage for decades.

With Botero's passing on Friday, natives of South American and art lovers all over the world are mourning the death of an icon.

Botero, Colombia's most famous artist, died in Monaco at the age of 91 from complications from pneumonia, his daughter, Lina Botero, told Colombian news outlets.

Known for his depiction of voluptuous figures in both paintings and sculptures, Botero’s works have been on display in museums and on streets globally since the 1970s. He gained fame in his native land in 1958 when he won first place at the Salón de Artistas Colombianos.

Botero's work has sold for millions of dollars. He's especially beloved in Colombia for his donations, including 23 statues in Medellin's Botero Park, according to The Associated Press.

“The painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues has died,” President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He painted violence and peace. He painted the pigeon that was rejected one thousand times, and put one thousand times on a throne.”

Have a look through some of Botero's most famous works and how Colombians mourned the trail-blazing artist.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero, poses during a press preview of the exhibition "Botero" at the Vittoriano museum in Rome on May 4, 2017.

Colombian sculptor Fernando Botero poses in front of one of his works on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on Oct. 16, 1992.

Columbian artist Fernando Botero's artwork is showcased at the the Bowers Museum: "The Baroque World of Fernando Botero," in Santa Ana, Calif, Sept. 10, 2009, the first major U.S. retrospective presented in more than 30 years by Botero.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero looks over his work at a first complete U.S. showing of "Art of Confrontation," his paintings and drawings on Abu Ghraib prison at American University Museum in Washington, Nov. 5, 2007.

Visitors to the Time Warner Center walk around the Fernando Botero sculpture titled Eve in New York, Oct. 30, 2013.

A statue by Colombian artist Fernando Botero stands outside the Fine Arts Palace during the inauguration of Botero's retrospective exhibit titled "Fernando Botero: a celebration" in Mexico City, March 29, 2012.

Security agents guard the Una Familia painting by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Botero Museum in Bogota on Sept. 15, 2023.

People walk past sculptures by Colombian artist Fernando Botero a Botero Park in Medellin, Colombia, on Sept. 15, 2023.

People pose for photos in front of a sculpture by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at Botero Park in Medellin, Colombia, on Sept. 15, 2023.

A security agent guards the El Estudio painting by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Botero Museum in Bogota on Sept. 15, 2023.

A floral arrangement stands next to the sculpture by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, titled The Hand, at the Botero Museum in Bogota, Colombia on Sept. 15, 2023.

Tourists on bicycles look at a statue by the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero in Bogota, on Sept. 15, 2023.

People seat by the painting "Mujer desnuda en una ventana" (Woman Nude by the Window) by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Botero Museum in Bogota on Sept. 15, 2023.

Visitors observe paintings by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Botero Museum in Bogota on Sept. 15, 2023.

Visitors look at the painting "Una Familia" (A Family) by Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Botero Museum in Bogota on Sept. 15, 2023.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero laughs next to a cake decorated with a pastry in the likeness of one of his sculptures during his 80th birthday celebration at the Botero Museum in Bogota, Colombia, April 19, 2012.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero gestures on Jan. 22, 2013 during the launch of the books "Botero, 80 years" by Colombian Santiago Velez, and "Fernando Botero, The Search for the Style, 1949-1963" by Colombian Christian Padilla at the Antioquia museum in Medellin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fernando Botero: The art that made him famous