World-renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero just died. Look through his most iconic art.
Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·1 min read
From the romantic Champs-Élysées in Paris, Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes and the bustling streets of Manhattan, Fernando Botero's eye-catching art has been on the world stage for decades.
With Botero's passing on Friday, natives of South American and art lovers all over the world are mourning the death of an icon.
Botero, Colombia's most famous artist, died in Monaco at the age of 91 from complications from pneumonia, his daughter, Lina Botero, told Colombian news outlets.
Known for his depiction of voluptuous figures in both paintings and sculptures, Botero’s works have been on display in museums and on streets globally since the 1970s. He gained fame in his native land in 1958 when he won first place at the Salón de Artistas Colombianos.
Botero's work has sold for millions of dollars. He's especially beloved in Colombia for his donations, including 23 statues in Medellin's Botero Park, according to The Associated Press.
“The painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues has died,” President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He painted violence and peace. He painted the pigeon that was rejected one thousand times, and put one thousand times on a throne.”
Have a look through some of Botero's most famous works and how Colombians mourned the trail-blazing artist.
