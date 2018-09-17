World-record runner Eliud Kipchoge lifts lid on secret to marathon success

Nike athlete Eliud Kipchoge after his incredible World Record breaking run at Sunday’s Berlin Marathon

World-record marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge has revealed the secret to his running success.

The Kenyan runner set a new stunning record in Berlin on Sunday, smashing the marathon in a mind-boggling 2:01:39 time.

And, speaking to Nike after the event, the 33-year-old athlete has expressed just how he managed to keep up the speed.

“Steady and consistent training, passion and self-discipline,” he said.

READ MORE: Eliud Kipchoge smashes marathon world record in Berlin

READ MORE: Kipchoge Record: Berlin marathon’s rapid reputation

“Self-discipline is about focusing and living a simple life.

“Of course, training is important.

“But more important is the passion you put in it. You have to strongly believe that you are able to make it and be able to run this distance.

“That’s the magic of a marathon.”

Such was Kipchoge’s pace, he had left his competition in the dust by the 30 kilometre mark.

And despite running the marathon in record-smashing style, the prolific athlete admitted he was not sure what lies ahead.

READ MORE: Record-breaker Kipchoge: I want to run slower!

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

“Pain is everywhere when you run a marathon, but you have to try to keep these thoughts out of your mind and only concentrate on the race.

“I expected to run a World Record, but I didn’t expect the time of 2:01. I hoped to just be able to run under 2:02:57.

“Marathon is life,” he added. “And if you really want to be happy, then you have to enjoy life. That’s why I smile. I Enjoy running the marathon.