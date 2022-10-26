World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

·4 min read

MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night.

The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

"It's definitely going to take a championship performance on his part to get it done just because of the quality of horses in there," Grant said following the Open Pace draw. "When they say, 'Go,' some of them are going to be gone."

Bulldog Hanover will be driven by Dexter Dunn and attempt to secure trainer/co-owner Jack Darling his first-ever Breeders Crown victory. Darling, of Cambridge, Ont., will be inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame next summer.

"I'm optimistically cautious because there are so many good horses in there and they're all racing hard," said Grant, a trucking magnate from Milton, Ont. "It (victory) would mean a lot for me.

"Personally, to own a horse like him is a joy. To have a partnership with Jack Darling has been great. It would be a nice way to top things off for Jack, not only being inducted into the Hall of Fame but winning his first Breeders Crown. It would just be special."

Bulldog Hanover's list of victories this season also includes the $650,000 Canadian Pacing Derby, which he won Sept. 3 at Mohawk Park. Bulldog Hanover tied the track and all-time Canadian record in securing the decision.

The Open Pace will be the marquee event of the $6.7 million Breeders Crown, which will be held this weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont. The Breeders Crown is harness racing’s richest and most prestigious year-end divisional championship series.

Bulldog Hanover will come into Saturday's race off a rare defeat. He was upset by Allywag Hanover in the $153,000 Allerage Farms Open Pace at The Red Mile on Oct. 29. Allywag Hanover won the race in 1:46.

The loss snapped Bulldog Hanover's 11-race win streak. Allywag Hanover drew the No. 3 spot for the 11-horse Open Pace.

"When he (Bulldog Hanover) had to go back to the paddock, he had to go across the grandstand," Grant said. "They (spectators) were cheering as loudly for him as if he'd won the race, which means the horse is respected.

"There was no disgrace in being beaten by Allywag Hanover."

Last week, Bulldog Hanover qualified for the Open Pace in 1:51.2 at Mohawk Park. The horse obviously had energy to burn, doing a complete lap of the track after his mile.

"I was really happy with the qualifier, he's tight and ready for a big effort," Darling said. "He's as good as he can be.

"But this isn't a grudge match (with Allywag Hanover) at all. Brett (Allywag Hanover's trainer Brett Pelling) is a great trainer, Allywag is a great horse and there's a lot of great horses in there. I treat Allywag Hanover definitely as the horse to beat."

The Open Pace draw was one of three held Tuesday night at Country Heritage Park, the others being the US$600,000 Colt Pace and US$600,000 Open Trot.

Pebble Beach, who captured the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup in June at Mohawk Park, has the No. 5 spot for the three-year-old Colt Pace. Pebble Beach is 4-0 at Mohawk Park this season.

Defending champion Ecurie D DK drew the No. 5 hole in the Open Trot.

The other nine race draws had been held earlier.

The four two-year-old events (two-year-old colt pace, two-year-old colt trot, two-year-old filly pace and two-year-old filly trot) will be contested Friday night.

The remaining eight races will be held Saturday night.

Woodbine last hosted all 12 events in 2019.

Woodbine Entertainment has hosted more Breeders Crown events (152) than any other venue at their tracks of Woodbine, Mohawk and Greenwood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Revealing stats after 4 Raptors games

    Amit Mann looks at interesting stats that tell the story of Toronto's first four games of the season and where they hope changes are made as they aim to find some consistency in their play.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Don Cherry responds to ex-colleague Tara Slone's critical comments

    The longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada shared his two cents on the impassioned Twitter thread posted by former co-worker Tara Slone.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife. The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week. In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to semis at European Open

    ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final for back-to-back ATP Tour titles

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. "It's amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp [Belgium] against a player like Sebi [Korda] who is a fantastic player — one of the great

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Barry Trotz says coaching Canadian NHL team comes with 'different pressure'

    Barry Trotz hasn't closed the door on an NHL return if the fit is right.