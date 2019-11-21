Record equalled for longest penalty shoot-out

Penalty shoot out between Taunton Town FC and Truro City (Credit: twitter.com/TauntonTownFC)

A non-league match in the south-west of England has equalled the national record for the longest penalty shoot-out in history.

The match between Taunton Town and Truro City ended 2-2 after extra time, but took a staggering 34 penalty kicks to decide the winner, with Taunton Town eventually winning the match.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking to BBC Somerset after the game, Taunton chairman Kevin Sturmey said: "Thirty-four minutes, 34 penalties and then I had to rebuild the penalty spot afterwards. It was mad.

"We had two opportunities to win it on penalties 32 and 33 and missed them both; one would have been signalled a wide in cricket."

TTFC | ❌✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌❌✅



TCFC | ✅✅✅❌❌✅✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅❌❌❌



It’s over. #UpThePeacocks — Taunton Town FC (@TauntonTownFC) November 20, 2019

The result equalled the record set in 2016 when Oxford United met Chelsea U23s in the EFL Trophy.

This time, the winning kick came via the boot of Taunton’s Jack Rice, who converted the team’s 17th penalty to put his team through to the next round of the competition.

READ MORE: Mark Sampson charged by FA over alleged racist abuse

READ MORE: Manchester City set to offer Raheem Sterling huge new deal

Taunton managed to win, despite missing five of their 17 attempts, so weren’t as clinical as the match between Brockenhurst and Andover Town in 2013 in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Between them, the two sides scored the first 29 penalties in their shoot-out, somewhat surprisingly, give the game had finished 0-0.

Story continues

While part of England’s historic penalty woes also included a marathon shoot-out, also. Playing the Netherlands in the 2007 European Under-21 Championship, both sides managed 12 successful kicks consecutively, before Anton Ferdinand’s miss handed the trophy to the Dutch.

Featured from our writers:





Yahoo Sport presents Tailgate