World reacts to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Here is reaction to the attack from around the world.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"Terrifying news reaches us today from Israel. We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel," Scholz said on social media.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Macron said on Saturday that he strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel.

"I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them," Macron wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

UNITED STATES

The United States condemned the attack by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," a White House statement said, adding that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was in close contact with Israeli officials.

"We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," it added.

SAUDI ARABIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY

(Reuters)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Germany and Israel sign 'historic' missile shield deal

Israel says at 'war' after rocket barrages, militant infiltration

Israeli PM eyes visit to Turkey as rapprochement efforts continue