How is the world reacting to Trump’s positive COVID-19 test? What leaders have said

President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test prompted other world leaders to send their well wishes — and wake-up calls.

The president announced early on Friday he and first lady Melania Trump were in quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, was among those who reacted to the news.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” he wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared similar sentiments, saying she hoped the couple’s condition improves soon, Reuters reported.

As countries across the globe face the coronavirus, the European Council president in his message to Trump acknowledged that the disease poses a threat to everyone.

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery,” Charles Michel wrote on Twitter. “#COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.”

Also weighing in through a telegram to Trump was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said: “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” MarketWatch reported.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized earlier this year due to a coronavirus infection, also reacted to Trump’s diagnosis.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” he wrote on Twitter. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Trump and Johnson aren’t the only world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19. An disease control adviser for the Johnson’s administration said he hoped Trump’s coronavirus infection would influence world leaders, the Associated Press reported.

“We need politicians, especially politicians like President Trump who has a lot of power and influence, to take this seriously and to support their scientists and clinicians in leading the outbreak management, rather than have political influence in trying to deny that this virus is in circulation and drag your feet around control measures because it suited your agenda,” said Dr. Bharat Pankhania, according to the news outlet.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike didn’t speak about Trump’s reluctance to put on face coverings to protect against the coronavirus but said his infection “reminded me of how widely masks are worn in Japan,” the AP reported.