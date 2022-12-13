How the world reacted to Lionel Messi leading Argentina into the World Cup final - AP

Argentina are through to the World Cup final on Sunday after a clinical 3-0 win over Croatia that was inspired by their talisman Lionel Messi.

Messi opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the tournament after Julian Alvarez was fouled in the penalty area. Alvarez then doubled their lead when he poked a shot past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic after running with the ball from the halfway line.

Messi then put the game beyond doubt when he dribbled past Josko Gvardiol and played a pass to Alvarez to slot home.

It will be Messi's second World Cup final, the previous being in 2014, in what might be his last appearance for his country.

Should Argentina have got a penalty?

In the 32nd minute, Julian Alvarez ran at the Croatia goal and was brought down by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. A penalty was awarded and Messi stepped up to fire his country into the lead.

It was his 11th goal in World Cups, the most by any Argentina player in the tournament's history but ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright were convinced it should not have been a penalty.

Neville said: "No [it should not have been a penalty], not at all.

"We’re right above it here, this angle is a little further away but the keeper comes out, he basically just makes a movement to his right, stops himself before the actual shot is about to be taken and Alvarez just runs into him and takes his leg away.

"This is not a penalty. What else can he do? He has to make that motion to try and save the ball, he plants his feet. If he’d carried on running out and taken out Álvarez then fair enough, but he stops before it and I don’t know if that’s a penalty."

Wright added: "When you look at it, the centre forward, he’s actually miskicked it to be honest. If he hits it and it goes into the goal, the goalkeeper can’t do anything like you say, he’s stopped.

"Alvarez miskicks it, it’s not going into the goal, the goalkeeper can’t do anything else but stand his ground and he runs into him. The referee didn’t have a look, I can’t understand it."

How the world reacted

Is there still a debate? Asking for a goat. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2022

Those moves Messi made on Gvardiol were exhilarating - and familiar. The genius plays a game within the game. The prodigy Gvardiol saw another world. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 13, 2022

4 – Lionel Messi has become the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches (since the 1966 edition). Magical.



2006 vs Serbia

2022 vs Mexico

2022 vs Netherlands

2022 vs Croatia pic.twitter.com/Qsh36wCuCj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2022

At least Gvardiol wearing a mask so he can just deny it was him to his grandkids — Billie (@Billie_T) December 13, 2022

Wow Messi! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 13, 2022

#Messi𓃵 the best there has ever been! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022