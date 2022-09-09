How the world reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth

A French police officer stands guard outside the British embassy where a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs in Paris - YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II visited more than 100 countries across six continents during her reign. She was admired by the people, politicians and religious leaders from all corners of the world.

Little wonder that tributes poured in from across the globe as news of Her Majesty's death spread and the world started to mourn.

World leaders were quick to pay their respects and send their messages of condolences to the Royal family.

American Presidents:

The White House said the Queen had met with 14 presidents of the United States.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, praised the Queen's "unmatched dignity" and ordered US flags to be flown at half-mast for the next 10 days until the Queen's state funeral: "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Mr Biden and his wife Jill said: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

"Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

The Bidens visited the British Embassy to offer condolences. "We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady," Mr Biden told embassy staff.

Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania: "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."

Queen Elizabeth with Donald Trump in 2019 in the East Gallery during a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace - VICTORIA JONES

Barack Obama: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

In 2016 when the Obamas visited the UK, they joined the Queen and Prince Philip for lunch at Windsor Castle, where the then 94-year-old Duke of Edinburgh took on the responsibility of driving the Obamas.

Barack and Michelle Obama with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in London in 2011 - AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

George W. Bush: "Laura and I were honoured to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow."

Bill Clinton: "My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service."

World leaders:

With his country fighting a brutal war, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, took time to pay his respects to the UK's monarch: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, wrote to King Charles III, saying: "Your Majesty, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the Royal family and all the people of Great Britain."

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered "sincere sympathies to the British Government and people". "Xi Jinping, representing the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, as well as in his own name, expresses deep condolences," a statement said. "Her passing is a great loss to the British people."

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century." Mr Macron hailed the Queen's "immutable moral authority" and her intimate knowledge of French, saying no other foreign sovereign had visited the presidential palace more often than Queen Elizabeth II, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France. "The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them," Mr Macron said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour."

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, said: "With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end. Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole. There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love.'"

The Australian national flag and the Aboriginal flag fly at half-mast on Sydney Harbour Bridge - James D. Morgan/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much-admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother. The Queen was a much-loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary."

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen: "It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest-serving Head of State and one of the most-respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

European Council President Charles Michel: "Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment."

The United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council both stood for a moment of silence.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin: "On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

Mario Draghi, Italy's former prime minister, said: "Queen Elizabeth has been a key figure in world history over the last 70 years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with poise, wisdom and respect for the institutions and for democracy. She was the most beloved symbol of her country and garnered respect, affection and fondness all over the world. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society undergoing continuous and profound change. Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and to the Commonwealth and the immense dignity with which she carried out her role for such a long time have been an endless source of admiration for generations. Our heartfelt condolences go to the Royal family and the governments and all citizens of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted Her Majesty's "wisdom, compassion, and warmth": "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonisation of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than 50 years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

Barbados President Sandra Mason: "Just under one year ago Barbados took the decision to complete the course of independence by breaking constitutional ties with the British monarchy and establishing the world's newest republic. Significant as that decision was, given the place Barbados has held in the British Empire for centuries, it did not in the least diminish the friendship between our two nations, or indeed with Buckingham Palace." In a televised address, Ms Mason said the nation would always treasure the memory of the Queen's visits, particularly when she knighted cricket player Garfield Sobers in 1975.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal family, people and Government of the UK."

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland: "Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her. During her reign she travelled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations. Between 1971 and 2018, she missed only one Heads of Government Meeting. The growth and vibrancy of our modern Commonwealth is a credit to her and testament to her dedication, wisdom and leadership."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness: "We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch."

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson: "For as long as most of us have been alive, she has been a cherished representative and symbol for Great Britain and the head of state for the many countries of the Commonwealth. My thoughts today are naturally with the Queen's family and the British people, but her passing is a loss for us all."

Celebrities in mourning

Dame Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig and Sir Elton John led tributes to the Queen and her "incomparable legacy".

The official account of Paddington Bear tweeted its respects to the Queen: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything." The pair recently appeared in a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which they shared tea and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace.

Dame Helen Mirren, who portrayed the Queen on the silver screen and on the stage, described the monarch as the "epitome of nobility". In a post on Instagram, the Oscar-winning British actress said: "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

James Bond star Daniel Craig said the Queen left "an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed". "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the Royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her."

Sir Elton John said the Queen had been a huge part of his life "from childhood to this day" in his own online tribute. "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," Sir Elton wrote. "She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Sir Elton paid tribute to the Queen at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone: "I'm 75 and she's been with with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace. I'm glad she's at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard." The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Sir Mick Jagger reflected on how the Queen had "always been there" throughout his life as he recalled watching key moments. The frontman of The Rolling Stones wrote: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there:

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones also offered their "deepest sympathy" to the Royal family:

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Queen. Alongside an image of the Queen in her youth signed by McCartney, the 80-year-old music icon posted:

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber described the Queen as "an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service": "For the whole of my life, the Queen has been the constant anchor of not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service."

Sting admitted he had a "quiet cry" following the death of the Queen:

I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.

Sting CBE. pic.twitter.com/mN19yt1lfE — Sting (@OfficialSting) September 8, 2022

Music mogul Simon Cowell said the Queen was a monarch who "managed to balance great leadership, tradition and progression" in his Instagram tribute: "I'm incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the Queen. With incredible strength she was someone who loved her country and was able to lead with so much love."

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said the monarch had "earned her rest" after having "uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for 70 years": "Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. Most British people have never known another monarch, so she's been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She's earned her rest."

Dame Darcey Bussell posted a smiling picture of herself and the Queen, who she described as "an extraordinary and inspiring woman". "So saddened to hear of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, our thoughts go to Royal family," the dancer wrote on Instagram. "An extraordinary and inspiring woman. Thank you for a lifetime of service and all you did for the Arts."

Former Spice Girl Mel B shared a post on Instagram alongside an image of the Queen meeting the members of the Spice Girls: "Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women's Aid and honoured she was our Queen."

Presenting duo Ant and Dec also paid tribute to the Queen, writing on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with King Charles and the entire Royal family. Rest in peace Your Majesty. And thank you."

Other British celebrities paying respects included Stephen Fry, Ozzy Osbourne, Sue Perkins, Sir Philip Pullman, and Victoria and David Beckham.

The former English football star said the outpouring of grief from around the world following the monarch's death demonstrated "how much she inspired us with her leadership". "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace."

How the world's media reported the Queen's death

The BBC Board issued a statement from director-general Tim Davie in which he reflected on the Queen's role as a "unifying figure across generations".

"On behalf of everyone at the BBC we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen," the statement read.

"Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.

"We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign. She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration."

The national anthem was played on BBC One following the announcement, showing a photograph of the Queen, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.

The BBC announced that the Last Night Of The Proms had been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Here's how the BBC announced the death of the Queen:

Some beautiful front pages - none better than the Financial Times pic.twitter.com/rijclWLQxp — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) September 8, 2022

washington post

Tomorrow's front page as we pay tribute to the Queen pic.twitter.com/9ct0IZH8ST — The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 8, 2022

new york times

This is The New York Times front page from Feb. 7, 1952, the day after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne. https://t.co/RQIO7Twkvu pic.twitter.com/h14rEHxs5p — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022

The top of Friday’s front page. pic.twitter.com/2E4XrmiNQ1 — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) September 9, 2022

The editor of Australia's The Daily Telegraph tweeted:

Today’s special edition tribute to Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/FzFtOWbizT — Ben English (@bennyglish) September 9, 2022

the australian

Royalty remembers the Queen

Dutch King Willem-Alexander: "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its Royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time."

Norway's King Harald: "Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people."

King Carl Xvi Gustaf of Sweden: “With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away. The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history."

Spanish King Felipe VI said in a telegram sent to the Queen's eldest son, King Charles III: Her life "set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations". "We will miss Her dearly," he wrote, speaking for himself and his wife.

Abdullah Bin Al Hussein, King of Jordan: "Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time."

The world pays tribute

An image of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on Times Square digital billboard in New York - David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

While other sights around the world dimmed their lights, New York's Empire State Building shone in regal purple: "Tonight, our tower lights will shine in purple and sparkle in silver to honour the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," the skyscraper's official Twitter account posted.

The Empire State Building sparkled - Anadolu Agency

Brazil's government declared three days of national mourning "as a sign of sorrow" following the Queen's death. "Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting on the date of publication of this decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the decree stated.

In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British Embassy.

In Venice, "God Save the Queen" was played outside the Italian city's Festival Buildings.

In Paris, the mayor announced the lights of the Eiffel Tower would be turned off in honour of her death. France honoured the Queen with flags at the presidential palace and public buildings lowered to half-mast on Friday.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's President, tweeted: "I send my condolences to the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, British monarch and ruler of 14 independent states. In the same way, I extend them to her family, friends and members of the Royal House."

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo: "The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: “Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: "My condolences to the entire Royal family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala: "I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth."

Polish President Andrzej Duda: "My deepest condolences to the Royal family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world."

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia: "Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire."

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo: "The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations. The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

UAE's President Mohamed Bin Zayed: "Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country."

Iraqi President Barham Salih: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. I extend profound condolences to the Royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude."

The Argentine Government expressed its "sorrow" at the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that it "stood by the British people and her family in this moment of pain".

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen: "I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Taiwan remembers and celebrates her life of leadership and service, which set an example for people around the world."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro: "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, British monarch. We express our condolences to the Royal family, to the United Kingdom and to the British people. Peace to her Soul!"

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso: "Distraught at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose long life and dedication to the service of her people go down in history as an exemplary reign."

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez: "From the Republic of Paraguay, we convey our condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will always be remembered for her great vocation of service."

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard: "Our thoughts and condolences to the people and Government of the United Kingdom."

Costa Rica Foreign Ministry: "Costa Rica expresses its heartfelt condolences to the British Government and people as well as to the Commonwealth of Nations on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo: "I send heartfelt condolences to the Royal family, the British people and the Commonwealth on the physical passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who honoured Panama on a historic State Visit six decades ago. Peace to her soul."

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele: "Her Majesty’s legacy will always remain a touchstone for our shared values of empathy, solidarity and service."

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader: "Our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the British people and the peoples of the Commonwealth on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her reign of more than 70 years will be remembered for her dedication to democracy and the best causes."

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her leadership will remain a legacy for humanity. We express our deepest condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

Belize Foreign Ministry: "Known for her sense of duty and devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change."

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo: "On behalf of the Peruvian people, we express our condolences to the Royal family and the entire United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the British monarch. Her legacy of service and leadership will live on in history."

Prime Minister of Antigua And Barbuda, Gaston Browne: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has had an impactful reign, during which her relations with my State and its people have remained mutually respectful and unchanging. Before being accorded the role of Head of the State of Antigua and Barbuda, beginning 1st November 1981, Her Majesty was shown great affection by the people of our country on her visits."

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley: “Though Trinidad and Tobago gained its independence and later became a Republic, this country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty."

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari: "The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth II, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place."