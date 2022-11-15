World’s population to pass eight billion on Tuesday, UN predicts

The UN’s Population Division has estimated the world’s eighth billion resident will be born on Tuesday (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

The world’s population will reach eight billion on Tuesday, according to projections by the United Nations.

The UN’s Population Division has estimated the world’s eighth billion resident will be born, meaning the number of people on Earth will be three times what it was in 1950.

However although there are more people alive than ever because on average they are living longer, population growth is at its slowest rate in over 70 years.

After a big surge in the middle of the 20th Century, population growth is already slowing down.

It could take 15 years to reach nine billion and the UN doesn’t expect to reach 10 billion until 2080.

The world population is growing more slowly than it has in decades due to long periods of low fertility.

More than two thirds of people live in countries where women on average have 2.1 children or fewer.

The two fastest-growing regions in the world are East and Southeast Asia, which is home to 2.3 billion people; and central and South Asia, which has 2.1 billion people.

Australia, New Zealand, the rest of Oceania, North Africa and Western Asia will still be growing in population by the end of this century, it is expected.

But the rest of the world, including Europe and North America, will have reached their peak and started to decline before the year 2100, the UN predicts.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said: “This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”

But he added: “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”