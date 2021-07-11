On World Population Day 2021, Here's a Look at 5 Birth Control Methods

A country’s population has a major impact on its development and operations. The population size is inversely proportional to the development rate. This is why it is important to reduce overpopulation, whether on a national or global scale. Doing so will also ensure that our existing resources last for a longer-term. Thus, in order to focus attention on the importance of population, the United Nations Development Programme recommended in 1989 that every year July 11 be observed by the international community as World Population Day.

Birth control is one of the important measures taken for population control across the globe. There are many contraceptive methods about which awareness in our society is limited. Here’s a list of some common birth control methods that can be easily used:

Male condoms:

Male condoms are a thin film cover made out of latex or polyurethane that acts as birth control since they keep the sperm from reaching the egg. Condoms are also recommended for preventing sexually transmitted diseases like HIV/AIDS and others.

Female condoms:

Female condoms are used in the vagina that keep the sperm inside the condom and prevent it from entering the uterus. These condoms also prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

IUD:

It is a small, T-shaped device placed inside the uterus that can prevent pregnancy for up to 12 years. There are two types of IUDs – non-hormonal-copper T and hormonal-levonorgestrel IUD. While the non-hormonal acts as a spermicide, the hormonal contains progestin levonorgestrel that thickens the cervical muscles and reduces the lining of the uterus. This keeps the egg from reaching the fertilisation stage.

Contraceptive implant:

A contraceptive implant is a matchstick-sized rod that is inserted in the upper arm and not the uterus. It is effective for about three years. These are made of plastic.

Birth control pills:

Pills are a very popular way of birth control used by women. Those who consume them regularly at the right time have fewer chances of getting pregnant. Birth control pills are easy to use but they may also not be as effective as other methods if skipped or consumed irregularly. Their effect may also be reduced if other medications are taken along with them.

