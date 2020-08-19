World Photography Day: Remembering Cameras That Advanced the Art Over 130 Years

World Photography Day is here, and is likely the first time in living memory where we would all be urged to celebrate from the confines of our home, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite that, it is impossible to imagine a world today, where taking photographs would not exist. In fact, photography is so taken for granted that even our phones have image sensors that have over 100 million pixels stacked into tiny silicon chips. Yet, only two decades ago, a bulky, professional single lens reflex camera featured a crop-format sensor that could produce peak output resolution of 2.7 megapixels (we're talking about the Nikon D1, of course). However, even before that, came cameras that laid the very founding principles of camera, imaging and photography as we know it today. After 132 years down the line since the first commercial, mainstream camera rolled off the shelves, we take a look back at the most iconic cameras that have made photography what the art is, on World Photography Day 2020.

The Kodak, 1888

There are way too many emotions attached with the Kodak, which happens to be the world's very first commercial camera that could be easily owned and operated by anyone willing to shell out $25 to the Eastman Dry Plate & Film Co. of Rochester, in New York. For reference, the sum of $25 back then was not altogether inexpensive — adjusted for inflation, it stands at around $675 (~Rs 48,000) in the present day. That's about the same as a modern, swanky Canon M50.

In many ways, Eastman of Rochester was the world's first mainstream camera retailer, and the Kodak, the world's first point and shoot camera. It had a manual, pull cord-operated shutter that offered exposure time of about 1/25", was pre-loaded with 100 exposure plates (or rollfilm), and only had two engravings that gave you a rough idea of your focal area — no viewfinder trickery here. Once you ran out of the pre-loaded film that the camera was shipped with, you were required to ship the camera back to New York from wherever you were, along with a $10 note. Eastman would then ship your camera back with another 100 exposures, and circular prints from whichever negatives were good for developing. In equation, that's Rs 100 of today's money spent for every single photograph.

Needless to say, the romance of The Kodak is unique, and in very many ways, the entire world of photography owes its origin to this masterpiece.

Leica I, 1925

Anyone that dabbles in photography would forever wish to someday lay their hands on, or at least see, the Leica I, also known as Leica Model A. Despite not being the world's first 35mm camera, the Model A did two things — one, establish how a camera looks, feels and operates (something that is still in use), and two, cement Leica's stature in photography folklore. It featured variable shutter speed adjustment, a collapsible 4-element 50mm f/3.5 Elmar lens, blank- and double-exposure preventer, winding film counter, an optical viewfinder and a supremely ergonomic body — all cutting edge technologies for its time. It also created the iconic bottom-loading baseplate design that Leica's M-system flagship cameras come with, even today. Despite having released 94 years ago, the world continues to take cues when it comes to making a camera. That, is saying something.

