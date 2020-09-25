World Pharmacist Day 2020 Date, History, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day That Celebrates Pharmacists Around the World

Every year celebrates one of the vital people from the medical department aka Pharmacists on September 25. The annual World Pharmacists Day is an observation when the contribution of the pharmacists is applauded and given credit to. The idea is to spread awareness about pharmacists and their contribution. They help us with safe access to effective, quality and affordable medicines. They also help the society with health technologies and other pharmaceutical facilities. It is important that their work is recognised and promoted. The day helps to spread awareness about the importance and role of a pharmacist. Pharmacists have positive effects on health and medical field and here's what you might want to know about the day.

World Pharmacist Day History and Significance

The history of World Pharmacist Day dates back to 2009 when the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council decided at the World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey the observation. On this date, FIP came into existence in 1912 and the main aim of this day is to encourage the role and activities of the pharmacist in improving health.

World Pharmacist Day 2019 Theme

As per FIP, this year’s theme is "Transforming global health". The theme aims to show pharmacists' contribute to the medical world that impacts each one of us. How they help us with benefits like access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines. Each year the organisation announces a different theme so that associations and individuals in the pharmaceutical industry can put together national campaigns or local projects to showcase the good work they do in helping to improve the health of people around the world.

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) is the global body that represents over 4 million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. This year amid coronavirus pandemic the events may become virtual and no meet-up events may take place.