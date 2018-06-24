World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson dies after wreck

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Jason Johnson celebrates after winning a dirt track race in Texas in 2012. (Brandon Wade/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died Sunday morning after he was involved in a crash Saturday night in a sprint car race at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Johnson was 41. He won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals, one of the biggest sprint car races in the United States.

With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of Jason Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Please send prayers and respect their privacy. https://t.co/VLxy5oUjvE — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 24, 2018





Per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Johnson was airlifted to a hospital after his crash. The story had a picture of a torn Pabst Blue Ribbon billboard from Johnson’s wreck. His team’s Facebook page posted that he was alive as of late Saturday night, but things obviously took a turn for the worst later.

Per a video posted to YouTube that corresponds to the picture of the broken billboard, Johnson’s car got pinched between the wall and another car. His car then flipped over and he ended up flipping out of the track between the wall and signage posted outside of the track after hitting that PBR billboard.

Cup Series driver Kyle Larson chimed in on Twitter offering his sympathies. Larson races sprint cars in his spare time and spent his Cup Series off-weekend last weekend running sprint car races.

Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018

Fell asleep last night scared about waking up to this. RIP driver. https://t.co/k56ix9QYFs — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksDG) June 24, 2018





