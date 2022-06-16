The world is ours: How Kansas City landed games as host for 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer

The world is coming to Kansas City.

The list of United States cities that will play host to FIFA World Cup games in 2026 includes Kansas City, the world’s soccer governing body announced on Thursday.

Kansas City is one of the U.S. cities awarded games for the global event that will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada.

By market size, Kansas City was a long-shot for selection. Only one U.S. candidate has a smaller metropolitan-area population.

But the city’s soccer history, culture and central location in terms of geography played favorably with FIFA’s selection officials, who spoke to these qualities when they arrived in KC for a site visit last October.

Soccer’s world championship, staged every four years, is a worldwide phenomenon, regularly drawing the largest viewing audience of any sports event. In 2018, some 3.5 billion watched at least part of the month-long competition.

Host cities’ population can grow by tens of thousands of fans during the event. Fans follow their teams to the host country and cities, and fan festivals are typically part of the attraction. Kansas City has offered the Union Station and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for those spaces.

U.S. Soccer cited a study by the Boston Consulting Group that reported the 2026 event could generate $5 billion in short-term economic activity, and that host cities could gain $160 million-$620 million apiece in the process.

Kansas City has been site of four World Series, the last four AFC Championship Games, 11 men’s and women’s Final Fours and other major sporting events. It has also played host to three national political conventions.

But in terms of international interest, nothing will top the World Cup.

Games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, which will require some adjustments for soccer matches of this magnitude. Seats will be removed from the corners of the lower level of the stadium, and space will also be made for hospitality functions and the seating of scores of international reporters and other media.

The 2022 World Cup will be played in November and December in Qatar.