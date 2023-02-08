World OTT Video Services Market Report 2022: Players Include 6play, Crackle Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World OTT Video Services Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This observatory covers the OTT video market according to multiple inputs, players and markets:

Access to OTT video services (subscriptions and subscribers to paid offers, by country and service), active monthly users of ad-supported offers (by service).

Service revenues are derived from subscription & transactional services (rental and purchase) and advertising revenues (Internet video advertising and in-stream video advertising).

Performance indicators are also documented, including the level of stacking of subscription services and average revenue per subscriber (by country)

The rankings by player show the positioning of the world leaders in terms of subscriptions and turnover.

29 countries are covered, 4 major geographical areas (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa-Middle East) as well as the sub-regions of Europe (Western/Central and Eastern/Scandinavia) and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) are consolidated

Aggregated data for 7 countries (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK, USA, China)

The market data cover the period 2018-2021, with forecasts to 2026.

A report summarises the reference database. An analysis of the main trends in the sector is also included.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. OTT video revenues

Revenues from OTT video services worldwide

United States

Asia-Pacific

Europe

3. OTT video market by segment

Subscription

Advertising

4. Players

Subscription-based platforms

Global leaders in OTT video services

