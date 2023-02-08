World OTT Video Services Market Report 2022: Players Include 6play, Crackle Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World OTT Video Services Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This observatory covers the OTT video market according to multiple inputs, players and markets:
Access to OTT video services (subscriptions and subscribers to paid offers, by country and service), active monthly users of ad-supported offers (by service).
Service revenues are derived from subscription & transactional services (rental and purchase) and advertising revenues (Internet video advertising and in-stream video advertising).
Performance indicators are also documented, including the level of stacking of subscription services and average revenue per subscriber (by country)
The rankings by player show the positioning of the world leaders in terms of subscriptions and turnover.
29 countries are covered, 4 major geographical areas (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa-Middle East) as well as the sub-regions of Europe (Western/Central and Eastern/Scandinavia) and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) are consolidated
Aggregated data for 7 countries (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK, USA, China)
The market data cover the period 2018-2021, with forecasts to 2026.
A report summarises the reference database. An analysis of the main trends in the sector is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. OTT video revenues
Revenues from OTT video services worldwide
United States
Asia-Pacific
Europe
3. OTT video market by segment
Subscription
Advertising
4. Players
Subscription-based platforms
Global leaders in OTT video services
Companies Mentioned
6play
All4
AltBalaji
Amazon Prime Video
Amediateka
ARD Mediathek
Atresplayer
AtresPlayer Premium
BBC iPlayer
beIN Connect
BritBox UK
Canal+ Series
Cda.pl-premium
Claro Video
Crackle Plus
DAZN
DirecTV Stream
Discovery+
Disney
Disney+ Hotstar
Eros Now
Foxtel streaming
France.tv
Freevee
Freeview Play
fuboTV
HBO
HBO Max
Hulu
Hulu Japan
icflix
Ipla/Polsat Box Go
iQIYI
ITV Hub
ivi
Jawwy TV
Joyn
Kinopoisk HD
La7
LovesTV
Mediaset Espana
Mediaset Infinity
Megogo
mitele+
Molotov TV
MX Player
My5
MyTF1
Netflix
NOW TV
NSO
Okko
Paramount +
Peacock
Player.pl
Plex
Pluto TV
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
RTL +
Salto
Samsung TV Plus
Shahid Plus
Showmax
Sky Go + Sky Ticket
Sling TV
SonyLIV
Starz OTT
Starz Play Arabia
Streamz
Tencent Video
The Roku Channel
TimVision
TivuSat
Tubi
Turk Telekom - Tivibu Go
Turkcell TV+
U-Next
Viacom18/Voot
Viaplay
Videoland
VideoPlay
Viu Vidio
VoD.tvp.pl
Voot Select
Xumo
Youku
YouTube
YouTube TV
ZDF Mediathek
Zee5
