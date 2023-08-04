World order is changing in women’s game – North Korea have won U20 title more recently than US

Rose Lavelle has creative talent but there is no one else on the USWNT with the same ability to unlock low block defences with their passing - Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

You can feel the change coming in the world order of the women’s game. As we have seen in this World Cup, it is moving away from the traditional big guns – and the four-time champions, the United States, have flattered to deceive.

A lot has been said about some players not singing the US anthem while others are singing it. Whether that means there is a division in the squad, I don’t know; I just think that sums up US politics over the past five or more years – maybe there is a division in that regard. But the US women’s national team have always stood for promoting equality and I think their messaging over the years has been crucial for women all over the world.

On the pitch, however, there are problems and these have not just happened overnight. Portugal were the width of a post away from knocking the holders out and it is evident that the US are not the force they once were. They seem to me like a team that is very stressed, but it is also important to point out that the pressure on the US is greater than any other nation. They have won for so long that everybody just expects them to win. I know first hand at Chelsea how challenging that is, to keep winning again and again.

The US look like a team suffering from stress - Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

My feeling is that the US as a nation will have to adapt its expectations around international success in women’s football. It is not that the team are necessarily failing, and it is not just about this team or this coach. For the US, there needs to be a bigger conversation about their collegiate system and youth development as well as the NWSL.

For some time at youth international level, the US have had a dire record. The US haven’t won the Women’s Under-20 World Cup for 11 years – North Korea have actually won it more recently – and they haven’t made it out of the group stages since 2016. It is a similar story in the Under-17 World Cup, which the US have never won. In contrast, Spain and Japan have enjoyed success at both these tournaments.

People often say we would scream out for a collegiate system here in England. I don’t agree. Take the likes of Lauren James: playing with boys all the way up to a certain point, then entering pro environments from an earlier age, has benefited her greatly, much more so than a very short collegiate system.

Story continues

‘I’d be shocked if the top young players in England go to America anymore to play in the collegiate game’

Going to the US for academic reasons, for lifestyle reasons, are wonderful ones. But I do not believe that going to play in the US college system is a better one for the players. Going forward, I’d be shocked if the top young players in England and Europe go to America anymore to play in the collegiate game. They will be staying home on contracts at their clubs.

There’s still a huge amount of talent in this US team but with so many of the squad playing solely in the NWSL, it doesn’t offer enough diversity to their squad in terms of playing against different styles. Here in Europe, where you’re playing in different competitions, Champions League or cups, players aren’t going to be fazed by other things because they come up against different football week in, week out.

Take a player like Jamaica’s Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw. Playing for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League means that one week she’s going up against Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden at Chelsea and then the following week she’s up against Leah Williamson of Arsenal and England. She is also building a partnership with Australia’s Mary Fowler or whoever else it might be in her Man City team – critically, she’s training and playing with some of the best players from multiple nationalities. It adds diversity to their individual games, it challenges them as players, it improves them in different ways.

What always stood apart for the Americans, for me, from when I worked in the US was their magnificent mentality: they were always winners. This summer, their iconic former striker Carli Lloyd has criticised the erosion of that culture. They were pretty strong comments from her and I’m not supporting or condoning what she said, but when a former player is calling that out on a massive level, I think it’s interesting.

Still, mentality alone is not enough to win anymore. Not with the improvements the rest of the world has been making since the last World Cup.

Take Japan: they have everything. They can play front-foot football in a 3-4-3, they can sit in a 5-4-1 low block, they’re tactical, they’re great counter-attack players, they’re great possession players. They can play different types of games. And they’re true to their style within that. The US are a team that do better when the game opens up, that’s when they shine – if there is a game that isn’t open, they struggle to break down teams – whereas Japan are shining in all sorts of different tactical moments.

You can have the best forwards in the world but you’ve got to supply them. Where is the creative figure for the US? The only example is Rose Lavelle, and she’s not always given the platform that a No 10 would be here in Europe. Megan Rapinoe is still a player that can impact the game because she’s got personality in her play; she’s got the combination of an unbelievable mentality and game-changing moments for 20 or 30 minutes.

But overall, I think America are massively short of creative talent. When you’re playing against more well-organised teams, better-coached teams, you have to break them down, and that breaking teams down is a combination of strategy, tactics and personnel, and I don’t see that they’ve got the personnel to do that.

It is not just about this group of players, though; it is the whole structure. The realities are, it is going to be very, very difficult for the US to climb back to the top. I’m not saying they won’t, with hard work and the right conversations around their model. They will have to respond to this World Cup. Maybe that response would have been greater had they been knocked out in the group stages – sometimes you have to fail, to then see change for the better.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.