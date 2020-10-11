World’s oldest female skydiver dies aged 88

The Guinness World Record holder for the oldest female solo parachute jump has died aged 88.

Dilys Price, from Cardiff, was 80 when she achieved her solo skydive record in 2013.

After completing her first jump aged 54, Ms Price went on to complete more than 1,139 solo parachute jumps all over the world.

Using her background in dance, she also founded the charity Touch Trust, which provides creative movement programmes for people with learning disabilities and other vulnerable groups in the community.

As a result of her charity work, she was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to people with special needs.

She also received a special recognition award at the Pride of Britain Awards 2017.

Her nephew Mark James Parry paid tribute to Ms Price on social media.

He said on Twitter: “Very very sad that my Aunt ⁦@DilysPriceOBE⁩ has passed away. She touched many with her incredible personality and truly lived life to the full. An inspiration to all. Truly grateful that I got to call her my Aunt. We will miss you.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff Metropolitan University, where Ms Price was an honorary fellow, called her a “force for good”.

The university said on Twitter: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Dilys Price. An Honorary Fellow and true friend to the University, Dilys was a force for good and an inspiration to us all. We send our condolences to the family.”