World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday with party at home in Portugal

(AP)

The world’s oldest dog has celebrated his 31st birthday with a party at his house in Portugal, Guinness World Records have announced.

Bobi, a purebred rafeiro do alentejo, enjoyed a birthday meal in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros.

More than 100 people attended his owner Leonel Costa said.

Local meats and fish were served to up to 100 guests with extra for Bobi who only eats human food.

A dance troupe also performed with the birthday boy, who is a portuguese pedigree breed, participating in one of their routines.

Bobi’s mother, Gira, lived to age 18, considered a long life for a dog.

However, he expressed his amazement that Bobi had lived to such a grand old age

Mr Costa said: “We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind.”

One of the biggest contributing factors to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” in which he lives, according to Mr Costa.

Throughout his life, Bobi has freely roamed the forests surrounding the Costa house. He has never been chained or leashed.

The “very sociable” dog was never lonely because he grew up surrounded by many other animals, Mr Costa said.

Now in his senior years, Bobi finds it difficult to walk, so he prefers to spend the majority of the day at home in the garden.

His eyesight has deteriorated and he often bumps into things when he walks, how owner said.

Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which registered Bobi in 1992.

His age also has been verified by a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government.

Mr Costa, now 38, was just eight years old when Bobi was born.

He added: “Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world,” Mr Costa said. “Bobi represents those generations.”