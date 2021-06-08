World Oceans Day 2021: Significance of day to educate people about importance of global water bodies

The United Nations (UN) has designated 8 June as the day to remind us how the oceans play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem of the planet. Observing World Oceans Day gives nations across the world an opportunity to educate people about the impact of economic activities and hazardous human actions on the ocean.

This year, the theme of World Oceans Day is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. Meanwhile, ahead of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021 to 2030), the main objective is to "develop the scientific research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society".

Here are a few interesting facts about oceans you need to know:

- As oceans cover more than 71 percent of the planet, they also hosts up to 80 percent of life on earth and accounts for 96 percent of all water.

- Oceans could contain more plastics than fish by 2050 if people are not aware of human actions towards it.

- Nearly 90 percent of fish stocks are overfished (resulting in few species becoming underpopulated in that area).

- As per recent research, overfishing costs more than $80 billion a year so a decline in supplies requires extra effort to find increasingly scarce fish.

- Among the many countries, China is the world's main fish producer and exporter, while the European Union (EU) is the largest importer to other countries.

- There are about 57 million people worldwide, who work in fishing (sector, industry, or business) or aquaculture.

- The aquaculture industry around the world has boomed in recent years; it had harvested 74 million tonnes of fish (approximately $160 billion) in 2014.

- Fish is an important source of food, as it accounts for 6.7 percent of all protein. It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, calcium, zinc, and iron.

