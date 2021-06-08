World Oceans Day 2021: Deepwater Horizon was a pivoting point for this oceanographer

In the early morning of 21 April 2010, oceanographer Samantha Joye received a troubling email from a research partner out at sea in the Gulf of Mexico. What should have been a routine trip to collect water and sediment samples from the seafloor had, instead, turned into a disaster scene: Plumes of smoke billowed in the distance, her colleague wrote, and Coast Guard boats were hightailing it past their research vessel. They returned to port, and a knot formed in Joye's gut that would persist for months to come.

The team soon learned that a BP oil rig called Deepwater Horizon had just exploded, resulting in the deaths of 11 oil workers and precipitating the largest-ever accidental marine oil spill as more than 200 million gallons of toxic petroleum were left to swirl through the gulf.

A BP oil rig called Deepwater Horizon exploded and would becomes the deepest-ever oil spill. Image credit" Ideum - ideas + media/Flickr

A BP oil rig called Deepwater Horizon exploded and would becomes the deepest-ever oil spill. Image credit" Ideum - ideas + media/Flickr

It was also the deepest-ever oil spill, much of it emanating from a wellhead located nearly a mile down, on the seafloor. In the days after the explosion, Joye worried that large volumes of oil and gas remained trapped at depth, surging within deep-sea currents. And she knew that finding this plume would be critical to its eventual cleanup. So she urged her team to repurpose upcoming ship time, meant for more routine sample collection in the gulf, to track down that plume " not an easy pivot for oceanographers used to planning research cruises years in advance. "Fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants ocean science is just not something that is done," Joye says.

Her team was right to change tack. In the following weeks, they became the first to locate a massive river of pollutants as it wound between deep-sea knolls and blanketed currents with benzene, toluene and other known carcinogens and neurotoxins found in crude oil and gas. That meandering underwater plume contained more than half of all the material released during the> 87-day blowout, invisible to the satellite imaging that surveyed the spill from above. If it had only been assessed with surface slicks, "half of the oil and all of the gas would have been unaccounted for," Joye says.

Story continues

That brew of toxins would go on to harm or kill hundreds of thousands of animals in the years to come, mutilating the livers of seabirds, the lungs of dolphins and, it's thought, the skin of fish. Now, more than a decade later, much of the material has broken down, but some persists within ocean sediments. Joye leads >a consortium of researchers that has continued to monitor these environmental impacts, one of several projects she pursues out of her lab at the University of Georgia.

More broadly, Joye specializes in the unique metabolisms of marine bacteria that feed on oil and gas " an area of study that has helped to shape debates about how best to leverage these bacteria to clean up spills. She's drawn to these microbes, she says, not just for their capacity to remedy disasters but also for their role in stabilizing the planet's climate by consuming greenhouse gases. She's now looking at how these microbial communities and their numerous environmental services may shift or suffer in a warming world.

The toxins harmed or killed hundreds of thousands of animals in the years to come, mutilating the livers of seabirds, the lungs of dolphins and, it's thought, the skin of fish. Image credit: Wikipedia

The toxins harmed or killed hundreds of thousands of animals in the years to come, mutilating the livers of seabirds, the lungs of dolphins and, it's thought, the skin of fish. Image credit: Wikipedia

Joye approaches her work with a rigor and charisma that has often landed her in the public sphere, including participation in the BBC documentary Blue Planet II, consulting work on an educational >video game, and collaboration on a> kids' cartoon. She carves out more time than is typical for such education and outreach because, she says, she views reaching young people and helping to inspire the next generation of marine scientists as a sort of insurance policy for the future of the ocean.

Her microbial expertise and explorations reach beyond the marine realm, into lakes, mangroves and estuaries " lending her a scope of knowledge that attracts colleagues to work with her, and has earned her a roster of nods and awards in her 30-plus-year career. "She's made really exceptional contributions," says Beth Orcutt, a geomicrobiologist who studied with Joye as a graduate student more than a decade ago and now researches marine microbes at the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine. While many microbiologists orchestrate their careers around a single organism or system, Joye's broader focus allows her to take a more well-rounded approach and more easily figure out potential problems or biases in her findings, Orcutt says. "This is why I think she's so respected in the field."

Roots of an ocean explorer

Though she's loved the ocean since childhood, Joye didn't grow up wanting to be an oceanographer. Her family grew soybeans, cotton, tobacco and other crops on a farm in South Carolina, and she went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1983 with plans to become a doctor. But she took a marine science course on a whim during her junior year and found herself hooked and excelling. The professor of that course wrote her a letter urging her to consider graduate school, and she took that suggestion to heart. "He lit a fire in my imagination, and I was able to focus all my intellectual energy and curiosity on asking questions about the oceans," she says.

This article originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, an independent journalistic endeavour from Annual Reviews.

Also See: Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as fire-damaged container ship sinks off Colombo port

No end in sight: Sri Lanka faces its worst marine crisis as plastic from burning ship washes ashore

World Oceans Day 2021: Seabirds act like canaries in a coal mine, send an urgent message from the ocean

Read more on science by Firstpost.