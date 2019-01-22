World No. 40 Kevin Kisner Explains Why He Has ‘No Chance’ in Majors This Year

Kevin Kisner isn’t setting the bar very high in 2019.

Currently ranked No. 40 in the world and coming off a year in which he recorded his best-ever finish in a major (tied for second at the Open Championship), Kisner doesn’t see himself lifting any major trophies in 2019.

Kisner was a guest on the Barstool Sports podcast “Fore Play” this week and was asked for his thoughts on each of the four major venues this year.

Surely Kisner, who grew up just a half hour from Augusta, feels good about the Masters.

“Augusta is always going to be brutal for me with how long they make the golf course,” Kisner said. “I played it a few weeks ago and they changed No. 5 to 495 [yards], so that adds another bogey for me.”

But what about the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black?

“Got no chance there.”

Maybe he’s more optimistic about the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where he won a non-tour event in 2013?

“Pebble I could play decent if the USGA wasn’t running it.”

That just leaves the British Open at Royal Portrush.

“I’ve got no idea about Ireland.”

Hey, at least he’s not already conceding defeat there! Pencil Kisner in for a Claret Jug in July.