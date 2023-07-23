World No. 2 Novak Djokovic withdraws from National Bank Open due to fatigue

TORONTO — World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open.

Tennis Canada announced on Sunday that Djokovic had to pull out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion reached the final of Wimbledon last weekend, falling narrowly to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a marathon championship match.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take,” said Djokovic, who has won the National Bank Open four times.

"I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

Christopher Eubanks of the United States will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic's replacement. Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarter-finals run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie en route to the final eight.

"Of course, we’re disappointed that Novak won’t be playing at the National Bank Open this year," said Hale. "He’s an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

"He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year’s event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world."

Toronto's Sobeys Stadium will host the men's side of the national tennis championship from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The women's side will be at Montreal's IGA Stadium at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.

