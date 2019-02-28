World No. 1 Naomi Osaka adds American coach Jermaine Jenkins to team

After a tumultuous start to her time as world number one, Naomi Osaka has been boosted by the arrival of Jermaine Jenkins.

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has added Jermaine Jenkins to her team, she announced Thursday.

Osaka didn't confirm Jenkins' role other than to say the American has linked up with the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Jenkins, a hitting partner of Venus Williams in the past, recently was appointed as the United States Tennis Association's women's national coach.

"Had a great dinner with the team," Osaka posted on Twitter. "[I am] also taking this moment to thank Jermaine for joining us and coming on board."

Osaka, the reigning U.S. and Australian Open champion, has been without a full-time coach since her split this month with Sascha Bajin. Japan Tennis Association trainer Masashi Yoshikawa assisted in her disappointing Dubai Tennis Championships.

