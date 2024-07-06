World No. 1 Iga Swiatek upset by Yulia Putintseva in third round at Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was beaten in the third round of Wimbledon by Yulia Putintseva, furthering the five-time Grand Slam champion's issues on grass.

Swiatek won the first set 6-3, then was absolutely blitzed in the next two, 6-1, 6-2, under a hail of forehand unenforced errors. The 6-1 drubbing in the second set was the first set she had lost since facing Naomi Osaka in the French Open's second round.

Putintseva, from Kazakhstan, finally put away Swiatek, who had 38 unforced errors, on her third match point, when again her return off the serve went straight into the net, leading to thunderous applause on Court No. 1.

Swiatek has not advanced past the quarterfinals in five career Wimbledon appearances.

Iga Swiatek looks dejected as she plays against Yulia Putintseva during the third round at Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 6, 2024.

The loss snapped Swiatek's 21-match winning streak, which all came of clay. Besides winning her fourth title at Roland Garros, the majors in 2024 have not been kind to Swiatek. Czech teenager Linda Noskova also dispatched her in the third round at the Australian Open.

However, the 23-year-old Swiatek will keep her number-one ranking regardless of who wins the title at the All-English club.

Putintseva's fourth-round opponent will be Jelena Ostapenko, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Bernarda Pera.

