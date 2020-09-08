World No 1 Ash Barty to skip French Open title defence due to Covid concerns

Ashleigh Barty will not defend her French Open title this year after the world No 1 opted to miss the tournament in Paris due to the current coronavirus situation.

The Australian has already skipped the US Open, currently being played in New York, and her absence from Roland Garros will be a huge blow to organisers.

“It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly,” Barty said in a statement.

More to follow.