World Naked Bike Ride returns to London: What route are they taking?

Naked cyclists will take to the streets of London and around the world to protest car culture and oil dependency (PA Wire)

Environmental protesters will ride naked through the capital’s streets this Saturday to protest car culture and oil dependency.

Previous years have seen naked cyclists ride with slogans like ‘Burn Fat Not Oil’, ‘Less Gas More Ass’, or ‘Energy Is Renude’ painted on their backs.

To make it easy to get involved with these body-painted slogans, there are often volunteer body painters at the starting points.

Although full nudity is optional, with some people cycling in their underwear for modesty or comfort reasons, many people will strip off entirely to make a bare-faced statement.

Organisers remind participants on their website not to disrobe before the start of the ride.

Here are the route and times for the World Naked Bike Ride London 2023.

World Naked Bike Ride London 2023 dates

The World Naked Bike Ride will take place on June 10, 2023 in London, with the annual nude cycling event returning to protest against car culture and oil dependency.

Other cities around the world will also hold a similar event throughout the month of June, such as Brussels on June 17 and various American towns and cities on June 24.

World Naked Bike Ride London 2023 route

The World Naked Bike Ride London 2023 is free to join and winds its way through Clapham Junction, Croydon, Hyde Park, Regent's Park, and Tower Hill.

World Naked Bike Ride London 2023 starting points

You can join the route at various start points throughout the route, including an accessible start point near Waterloo.

Here’s a rundown of every starting point along the route: