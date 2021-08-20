World Mosquito Day, 2021: Here's Why It Is Observed

World Mosquito Day is observed every year on 20 August. It is observed to acknowledge and honour Sir Ronald Ross, a British doctor who discovered that female mosquitoes were responsible for the transmission of malaria. He made this discovery in 1897.

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine organises Mosquito Day celebration every year, in which they hold multiple events to spread awareness about the disease and acknowledge doctor Ross' work.

Why is World Mosquito Day Observed?

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest insects in the world. They have the ability to carry and transmit diseases among humans, causing millions of deaths every year. There are many other diseases caused by mosquitoes other than malaria.

According to National Health Portal of India, Aedes, Anopheles, and Culex mosquitoes act as vectors (living organisms that can transmit infectious diseases among humans or from animals to humans) and spread many diseases.

Aedes: Chikungunya, dengue fever, lymphatic filariasis, rift valley fever, yellow fever, zika

Anopheles: Malaria, lymphatic filariasis (in Africa)

Culex: Japanese encephalitis, lymphatic filariasis, West Nile fever

Therefore, World Mosquito Day is observed to raise awareness about the potentially life-threatening diseases caused by mosquitoes and the ways they could be prevented.

It is also an opportunity to acknowledge and raise awareness about the ongoing efforts and accomplishments around the world against these deadly diseases.

. Read more on Health News by The Quint.World Mosquito Day, 2021: Here's Why It Is Observed2 Killed in Afghanistan's Asadabad During Rally; Flag Protests in Kabul . Read more on Health News by The Quint.