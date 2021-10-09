World Migratory Bird Day 2021: Theme, significance and all you need to know

Every year, World Migratory Bird Day is marked on the second Saturdays of May and October. This year, it is being observed today, 9 October. The World Migratory Bird Day aims to raise global awareness about the ecological importance of migratory birds, threats faced by them, and the need to conserve them and their habitation.

The theme of World Migratory Bird Day 2021 is "Sing, Fly, Soar " Like a Bird". It aims to educated people about migratory birds and the need for international cooperation in order to conserve them.

This year's annual global campaign focuses on the phenomena of "bird flight" and "bird song" to connect and inspire people across the world who share a common desire to celebrate migratory birds and to team up in a global effort to protect the habitats of these birds so that they can survive.

The theme appeals to individuals all over the world to use their own creativity and voices to express their shared appreciation of birds and nature.

In 2006, the day originated when the United Nations (UN) made the decision to raise awareness of the migratory linkages between regions across the world. Since then, a total of 118 countries have hosted and participated in the event.

The World Migratory Bird Day was conceptualized as a part of the UN's agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds. However, the initial thought of raising awareness to eliminate the threat faced by this particular species was developed in the United States in 1993.

In Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, World Migratory Bird Day is marked on the second Saturday of every October. While in the US and Canada, the day is observed on the second Saturday of every May.

The number of migratory birds is decreasing with each passing day due to various threats including illegal killing, destruction of natural habitat, and toxins released in the environment. As migratory birds connect nations, people, and ecosystems, World Migratory Bird Day highlights creating more measures for their conservation. Its aim is to safeguard breeding, non-breeding and ensure a healthy bird population.

