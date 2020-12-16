World Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) Market Report 2020 - Profiles of 27 Leading Companies
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and related materials are a class of crystalline nanoporous molecular scaffolds. MOFs possess excellent chemical and physical properties and can be assembled from a variety of metals and a large number of organic linkers to produce highly ordered, 3D structures.
MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis.
MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:
gas storage and separation
chemical separations
catalysis
supercapacitors
coatings
drug delivery
sensors
adsorbents for organic pollutants
water harvesting
heat exchangers
biomedicine
A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.
Key report features:
Properties of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)
Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)
Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)
Profiles of 27 companies including products and targetted markets. Companies profiled include Atomis, EnergyX, Framergy X, MOFgen Ltd, novoMOF AG, Tarsis Technology and ZoraMat
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Properties
1.2 Materials
1.3 Synthesis
1.4 Applications
2 Markets for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF)
2.1 Coatings
2.1.1 Properties
2.1.2 Applications
2.2 Gas Capture, Separation and Storage
2.2.1 Properties
2.2.2 Applications
2.3 Drug delivery carriers
2.3.1 Properties
2.3.2 Applications
2.4 Sensors
2.4.1 Properties
2.4.2 Applications
2.5 Adsorbents for organic pollutants
2.5.1 Properties
2.5.2 Applications
2.6 Water harvesting
2.7 Supercapacitors
2.8 Heat exchangers
3 MOF Producer Profiles (27 Company Profiles)
4 Distributors
Companies Mentioned
Atomis
EnergyX
Framergy X
MOFgen Ltd.
novoMOF AG
Tarsis Technology
ZoraMat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kausru
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900