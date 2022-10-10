World Mental Health Day: how to know if your partner or loved one has depression (and what to do about it)

Emma Field
·14 min read
A debt help charity says it has been seeing more clients suffering with issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks (Picture posed by model/PA) (PA Archive)
A debt help charity says it has been seeing more clients suffering with issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks (Picture posed by model/PA) (PA Archive)

I was home alone but I still found myself looking over my shoulder as I typed it into Google: “How to support a partner with depression”. I hit backspace and went in for a second attempt: “How to know if your partner has depression.”

It was a stiflingly hot Sunday in July and though I didn’t know it yet, I was two days away from the most painful breakup of my life. What I did know was that my boyfriend Matt* needed help. And I was starting to fear he was choosing to push me away than address the real problem behind his sudden withdrawal into the distant, uncommunicative, emotionally-unavailable stranger he’d become in recent months.

I think somewhere, deep down, I’d known Matt might have had depression. Or at least a capacity for it. The way he would charm my friends, flatmates, parents — even strangers in bar — yet barely manage a smile or a word with me behind-closed-doors. The way he lost interest in sex and the hobbies that used to make him happy, yet denied anything was wrong. The way he spoke of his father’s dual personality before he took his own life, yet he could not see how obvious those two personalities were in himself.

It was a friend who finally raised the D-word: depression wasn’t an excuse, she told me, but at least it was an explanation for the months of withdrawal, the lack of communication, the way he would look at me blankly as I stood there in front of him in tears. It suddenly seemed so obvious when she spelled it out. How had I not seen it sooner?

It’s been two months since mine and Matt’s relationship broke down and I can now see that he was protecting himself. Pushing me away. Stopping me from getting too close and having to admit the real problem going on behind the scenes. The problem that affects so many of us — one in six UK adults, according to latest studies — yet many, particularly men, don’t feel able to talk about or admit.

Indeed, Matt was hardly alone in his struggle to open up. Studies show that men are generally more reluctant to seek a doctor than women , with research in the British Medical Journal finding that general primary care consultation rates were 32 per cent lower in men than women.

MPs say the issue is not being treated iwth enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)
MPs say the issue is not being treated iwth enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

“While it’s clearly a gross generalisation to say women are more willing to talk about emotions and that men tend to bottle them up, many studies have looked at how over long periods of time society has encouraged men to be ‘strong’ and not admit they’re struggling by talking openly to others,” says Dr Sarah Perkins, Clinical Psychologist at Schoen Clinic Chelsea. “There can be a sense that we condition boys from a very young age to not express emotion, because to express emotion is to be ‘weak’, and that this is not seen as a desirable male characteristic.”

Dr Perkins suggests that the reason men seek help for depression less often isn’t because they can deal with the problems better, but because they’re less used to recognising the warning signs — often leaving partners, family and friends like me to have to spot them instead. According to Later Living Marketplace Lottie, there’s been a surge in depression-related Google searches in the last 12 months, with a 50 per cent rise in searches for “signs your partner is depressed” and a 24 per cent increase in searches for “living with a depressed partner”.

So what are those signs and what can partners, friends and family do to help? Here’s what I wish I’d known sooner.

Signs your loved one might be struggling with depression

Emotional changes

While sadness, teariness and feeling upset are common among people with depression, others — particularly men — can go the opposite way: feelings of empiness and numbness are symptoms od depression too, says neuropsychologist Dr Rachel Taylor, founder of UNBroken.

Lack of empathy and connection

When I first met Matt, I told my parents he was the most emotionally intelligent man I’d ever met. He was brilliant at picking up on my feelings and noticeably good at empathy compared to previous boyfriends. So when he stopped acknowledging or responding to my feelings altogether, I knew something was wrong. Again, Taylor says this is common. People with depression often isolate themselves and find themselves unable to connect or relate to others, which can translate into what seems like selfish behaviour: cancelling on important occasions, not picking up on people’s feelings, not asking others if they are ok.

A loss of sex drive and intimacy

It’s not just the emotional connection I lost with Matt, but the physical one. He stopped all forms of physical affection and seemed uninterested in sex. I worried he was cheating or didn’t fancy me anymore, but Abdullah Boulad, behavioural expert and founder of mental health clinic The Balance, tells me this is normal too. “When someone is depressed they may feel as though they are a thousand miles away,” he says. “They often hold back from intimate touching, kissing cuddling or sex.”

Lack of confidence and self-esteem

Another common symptom is worthlessness or a sense of confidence, says Taylor. “Depression can really affect people’s self esteem and confidence levels, leaving a person feeling despairing of themselves and life in general. At the extreme a person can feel suicidal or even self-harm as a coping strategy to deal with these difficult feelings,” she says. According to latest data, 77 per cent of all suicides are committed by men.

Withdrawal from friends and family

The Matt I fell in love with was one of the most sociable people I knew, but by the end he’d distanced himself from many of them, telling me he didn’t think they had much in common anymore and he couldn’t be bothered to see them. Experts say this is a common sign someone is struggling — particularly men. A recent YouGov survey found that one in five men have no close friends — twice the proportion than for women — and a similar poll from the Movember Foundation suggests that every man in three has no close friends. Author Max Dickins talks about this in his book about men’s friendship problem. “Research shows that when men retire, get divorced, or suffer bereavement, they experience worse mental and physical health outcomes than women because they are more isolated,” he told the Evening Standard last month.

Loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy

Socialising. Football. Cooking. For the first nine months of our relationship, Matt exercised every day, saw friends several times a week, was always inviting me over for dinner. But almost overnight, he started to withdraw. He wasn’t bothered about meeting up with friends, chose to lie in or scroll on his phone instead of exercise, and told me we shouldn’t see each other anymore. Smriti Joshi, a mental health therapist and Lead Psychologist at mental health app Wysa, says these are all classic signs of depression so partners should try not to take them personally. “It’s tough at this time of year, as getting up in the dark can be hard, but perhaps they are showing less enthusiasm for the day than previously, or sleeping more,” she says. Those shifts in behaviour can be telling. “As your partner is someone you are close to, think about how they usually act, and if things are different.”

Changes in diet, sleep, habits and routines

Sleeping more or less. Quitting exercising or excercising to the extreme. Skipping meals. “Everyone’s experience of depression is unique, so it’s important to look for a change in their behaviour and routine,” says Will Donnelly, Care Expert and Co-Founder of Later Living Marketplace Lottie. While Matt started sleeping more and quit running, others might go the opposite way and take up extreme exercise in an unhealthy way, or start staying up late on their phone. “If your partner or loved one is sleeping more, keeping up less with hygiene practices (for instance brushing their teeth), or abandoning tasks and work, they may be depressed.”

Starting to or using more drugs and alcohol

For me, the final red flag was a drunk phone call late on a Sunday night, before an important day at work. Matt rarely drank and he’d drink very little when he did, so the drunk phone call after weeks of uncharacteristically distant behaviour was a sign something was seriously wrong. “If someone begins to use drugs and alcohol to escape their moods, they seem imbalanced when intoxicated or begin using when alone, these can be signs that someone may need help,” says Boulad.

What do you if your partner is displaying signs of depression

Listen, ask questions and don’t make them feel judged

Depression is a sensitive subject and latest research shows that 40 per cent of men refuse to talk about their mental health — so diving straight in with assumptions that they could be depressed probably won’t help the situation. Instead, take it slow and be careful of language, say experts. Joshi says it’s all about creating a safe space to talk: “listen more than you speak”, and when you do speak, try to have an open, conversational chat and “ask questions without interrogating or making them feel judged.”

Don’t say: “you’re probably just tired”, “you need to help yourself”, or “you need to look on the bright side”. These phrases can come across as though you’re dismissing their feelings and symptoms, says Donnelly.

Instead, allow your loved one to pace the conversation, try to make them feel comfortable, and use phrases such as: “I’m here for you”, “we will get through this together,” “how can I help?”, “how are you feeling today?”, “I’ve noticed a change, would you like to talk about it?” and “is anything happening that makes you not want to go out on Friday?”.

“Although there are signs [of depression] to look out for, it also could be something else or a short term stress that is causing something to feel off, so always speak to your partner about how they may be feeling rather than how you think they may be feeling,” says Positive Psychology Coach Rebecca Lockwood. Instead of saying: “You are not feeling right”, she suggests asking “how are you feeling today?” If you want to, add: “I am asking because I am not sure if everything is ok?”.

“The best thing you can do is to sit calmly with them, be present in the moment, and listen to them if they open up to you,” adds Donnelly. “Tell them you care and that you’re here for them.”

Sit with them in their pain

Helping and supporting someone is important, but trying to “solve” your loved one’s problems or provide answers doesn’t always help, says Taylor — particularly if they haven’t come to terms with the problem themself yet. “It is an essential part of the human condition to just be acknowledged and accepted as you are in that moment,” she says. “The greatest gift that we can give someone is to see them and hear them and not try to problem solve or provide answers; to sit with someone in their pain, literally next to them and to not try to rush them, or fix them, or make them feel like they are responsible for how we feel is a huge part of allowing that person to feel like a human being.”

She suggests telling your partner: “I see you, I hear you and I love you just as you are. I am here for you and I will sit by you however you are feeling.”

Don’t be put off if they withdraw

When I first raised the issue with Matt, I hoped for a quick fix — everyone says talking is the answer, so why did he seem to be withdrawing further? Joshi says it’s important not to be put off if your partner or loved one withdraws a little at first — that’s normal. “People can be embarrassed about being depressed, or might not even realise they are,” she says. “They might put it down to work, or winter, without realising its severity.”

Don’t blame them

Matt’s withdrawal translated into other behaviours: he became uncommunicative and I struggled to connect. Taylor points out that while extreme and unhealthy behaviour like gaslighting is never acceptable and should not be misconstrued as a hallmark of depression, mental health can obviously affect relationships. The key — if possible — is not to blame your partner, says Boulad. Though you might feel valid in sticking up for yourself, it’ll probably only make things worse as “your partner may just end up feeling attacked or completely misunderstood”.

But don’t blame yourself either

The key for a partner is not to position yourself as the rescuer or the saviour, says Taylor. “Don’t take responsibility for how the depressed partner is feeling,” she says. “It is not your fault that they feel like that“ — instead, what you can control is how you look after yourself along the way. Taylor says the key is to make your own wellbeing just as important as your partners’ — not only because your wellness is a priority, but because the better you are, the better you’ll be able to support your partner. She recommends “taking time out, giving yourself adequate nutrition and hydration, getting good daylight at the right time and raising your heart rate for at least 10 minutes a day”, as well as establishing connections outside of your relationship who can support and listen to you, too. Seek professional support yourself if you need to, adds Joshi, and plan in whatever makes you feel good, like doing a guided meditation or going for a swim.

Talk about mental health in a positive way

“Mental health seems to be always perceived in a negative way, but mental health isn’t always bad,” says Lockwood. “If we think about our physical health then we think of being healthy and it’s much easier to talk about, but for some reason mental health seems to be the opposite. We need to be able to have these conversations as a society because the fact that we cannot have them in itself can create a negative mindset causing negative and poor mental health.”

Author Max Dickins says men need to get better at talking about their feelings with their friends (Max Dickins)
Author Max Dickins says men need to get better at talking about their feelings with their friends (Max Dickins)

Encourage them to speak to a professional

You can’t force someone to get help, but you can gently suggest it. Donnelly and Joshi recommend encouraging your loved one to speak to their GP. “Let them know it’s OK to take time off from work if needed,” adds Joshi. She also recommends apps like Wysa, which make it easy to get get clinically-validated mental health support in a discrete way.

As a partner or relative, it’s also OK to admit you’re struggling, too. “It can be hard for you to be around a loved one feeling like this and could impact your own mental health as well,” says Joshi. If you are finding it hard, make sure you’re kind to yourself too: seek professional support yourself if you need to, try some guided meditations, and plan in whatever makes you feel good, like going for a swim.

Organise things you think they will enjoy

Your loved one might not be getting excited about their previous hobbies, but see if you can find small moments of joy and book them in. “Put things in the diary that won’t cause too much anxiety or stress, such as a film night at home, or cooking together,” says Joshi. “These small things can help keep people going.”

Try a more anti-inflammatory diet

Most methods of supporting someone with depression are emotional, but some can be practical, says Taylor. She suggests starting to include more anti-inflammatory foods into your diet as a couple or as a family. “There is a lot of research that is highlighting the correlation between depression and inflammation,” she says. She suggests including foods such as nuts, seeds and oily fish in your diet. Make turmeric teas and lattes (using almond milk), have nourishing bone broth. “It will be difficult at first to support a depressed person in thinking well of themselves but use baby steps of encouragement.”

*Names have been changed to protect identities

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Maple Leafs sting Red Wings 5-1 in pre-season finale

    TORONTO — Denis Malgin made a case that he deserves a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster out of training camp. The 25-year-old forward scored the game winner, his fourth goal in six games, to help the Maple Leafs (5-2-0) clobber the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season finale on Saturday. Malgin turned Detroit (3-5-0) defender Wyatt Newpower inside-out to give the Maple Leafs a one-goal lead midway through the second period before 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena. "Crispy," was Auston Matthe

  • Drop the puck: What to know about the 2022-23 NHL season

    The NHL is back to normal with the regular season stretching from October through the middle of April before the two-month thrill ride that is the chase for the Stanley Cup. Over that time, teams are scheduled to play a total of 1,312 games over 189 days, starting with Nashville and San Jose facing off Friday in the first of two games in Prague. Play gets underway in North America on Tuesday when Tampa Bay visits the New York Rangers and Los Angeles hosts Vegas. The Colorado Avalanche begin thei