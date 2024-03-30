World Men's Curling Championship: Scotland open defence of title with two wins

World Men's Curling Championship Venue: KSS Sports Complex, Schaffhausen, Switzerland Dates: 30 March-7 April Coverage: Watch selected Scotland matches on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland opened the defence of their World Men's Curling Championship title with wins over South Korea and the United States in Switzerland.

Bruce Mouat's Scotland rink defeated Park Jong-duk's South Korea 10-3 in their opening round-robin match.

They later defeated John Shuster's rink by the same score in Schaffhausen.

"That was a really good first day for us with solid performances all round," Mouat said.

"It's a tough position going into the first day not knowing what the ice is going to be like, but we really got a grip of it early on and played some really good shots to get the momentum and the lead against two very good opponents."

Scoring three at the third and fifth ends against Jong-duk Park's Koreans set the Scots on their way to a victory that they wrapped up with a double at the seventh.

The Scots then opened with a three against a US team led by 2018 Olympic winning skip John Shuster and built on that to complete their win after eight ends.

Sunday brings a tough double-header for Mouat, Hammie McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie, who are ranked second in the world this year.

Italy's rink, skipped by 2022 bronze medallist Joel Retornaz, tops the rankings after winning the Tour Challenge, The National and Masters titles this season.

Brad Gushue's Canadians are currently rated sixth, but the 2017 world champions, who lost to Mouat in last season's final, are representing their country ahead of third-ranked Brendan Bottcher.

"We've got two really big games tomorrow, but if we keep the momentum going from what we've built today, we'll be in a good spot," Mouat said. "It's a really good opportunity for us to put a marker down on the competition."

Scotland and Canada lead the round-robin with two wins out of two, while Italy have won their only game played so far.

Sunday's ties with Canada and Italy are live on the BBC Sport website and app, with a further three games to be shown during the week.

Scotland's round-robin ties with Germany (Tuesday), Japan (Wednesday) and Sweden (Friday) will also be shown on the BBC Sport website and app.