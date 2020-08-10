World Lion Day 2020: Date, Significance, Some Facts and Stunning Images of Lions, the King of Jungle

World Lion Day 2020 is observed on August 10. The lion has always been the most revered of the big cats. Whenever you go on a safari, you hope to spot the majestic animal, at least once your life. However, in the past years, the numbers of various species of wild lions have dwindled, which is why World Lion Day is observed. The day gives an opportunity to the lion lovers all over the planet to push back against the decline in the range and habitat of the King of Jungle. As we observe World Lion Day 2020 today, in this article, we bring you its date, significance, some facts and of course stunning images of lions. Know more about this worldwide event and why it is important to observe the day. Asiatic Lions Are the Pride of Gujarat, Watch Grandeur Celebration by Gujarat Forest Department.

World Lion Day 2020 Date

World Lion Day was first celebrated in 2013. The day is annually celebrated on August 10, and animal enthusiasts create awareness event in a bid to educate more about the animal and its habitat. World Lion Day 2020 is on August 10.

World Lion Day History and Significance

World Lion Day was founded by Big Cat Rescue. It is a day for people to come together from across the world to pay tribute to the mighty lion as many ways as possible. World Lion Day is the brainchild of co-founders Dereck and Beverly Joubert—a husband and wife team with a passion for big cats. They are famous wildlife conservationists, who have made many films on lions and many other animals. From Lion Cubs Enjoying a 'See-Saw' to Gir Forest Lion Couple Arguing like Humans, Videos of the Mighty Animal That Went Viral In The Past.

World Lion Day is observed for lion lovers all over the planet to push back against the decline in the range and habitat of the king of beasts. The day is observed to increase awareness about the lions and the importance to conserve them. The lion population is unfortunately declining, and this is why it is significant to take action in terms of protecting the animal and its habitats.

Fun Facts About Lions

Lions are the only cats that live in groups.

Female lions are the main hunters. When they are out to hunt, the males guard the pride’s territory and their young.

You can hear a lion’s roar up to eight kilometres away.

Lions are the laziest as compared to all the big cats and can sleep for 16-20 hours each day.

Lions do not live in the jungle, but on grassland and savannah.

World Lion Day is a significant day. Animal enthusiasts and national parks are taking all the effort to conserve the animal and its kingdom. These animals are among the world’s largest land species and an apex predator with a reputation like no other.