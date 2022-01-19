'A generous and loving friend to me': Anna Wintour, fashion world, stars mourn André Leon Talley

Staff Report
·5 min read

Tributes poured from around the world for trailblazing fashion journalist André Leon Talley, the first Black creative director of Vogue magazine, who died Tuesday at age 73.

Talley's official Instagram account confirmed his death with a statement and tribute to the late fashion icon early Wednesday. "Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible," the statement read.

Talley began at Vogue in 1983, and in 1988 was named the Condé Nast magazine's creative director, ultimately also serving as editor-at-large.

Talley's social media account added that "over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Fürstenberg and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers."

During his 40-year trailblazing career, Talley brought diversity to the highest tiers of the fashion industry, later serving as a judge for four seasons of "America's Next Top Model" and most recently, was the center of the 2017 documentary, "The Gospel According to André."

Many celebrities and members of the media paid their respects to Talley on social media following news of his death.

RIP André Leon Talley: Fashion industry icon and former creative director of Vogue, dead at 73

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and longtime friend and colleague to Talley, remembered the fashion giant in the publication's obituary published Wednesday.

“The loss of Andre is felt by so many of us today," Wintour wrote. “Yet it’s the loss of Andre as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable. He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years."

Anna Wintour remembered her friend Andr&#xe9; Leon Talley on Jan. 19, calling the loss of Talley &quot;immeasurable.&quot;
Anna Wintour remembered her friend André Leon Talley on Jan. 19, calling the loss of Talley "immeasurable."

Supermodel coach and former "America's Next Top Model" judge Miss J Alexander remembered Talley on Instagram.

"You Introduced me to the world of Haute Couture with my very first fashion show Yves Saint Laurent Paris 1986. You gave me and many others a Life Time of Knowledge, Friendship, Stories and will never be forgotten R.I.P. King," Alexander wrote.

Fashion designer Rick Owens recalled the time Talley called him "out of the blue" in his tribute to Talley on Instagram.

"In 2000, André Leon Talley must have just looked up my listed number and calling me out of the blue on my land line in L.A.," Owens wrote. "(He) boomed over the phone 'Is this Rick Owens? This is André Leon Talley, I just saw your clothes in the window of Henri Bendel you must meet Anna.' That's how I got started."

"…Just in time for the front line at fashion week in Heaven, Mrs Vreeland,Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley. R.I.P. Unforgettable in every way…," Whoopi Goldberg wrote on Twitter.

Viola Davis posted a photo next to Talley on Instagram, writing, "RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Belgian designer Fürstenberg bid "good-bye darling André " on Instagram. "No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did," von Fürstenberg wrote.

"No one was more soulful and grander than you were …the world will be less joyful now," she continued. "I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship."

Andy Cohen shared memories of Talley on his Tuesday night episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

"André was such an incredible life force," Cohen said. "We loved having him here, he had a booming voice he just gave so much energy and love to everyone around him at all times."

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman bid farewell to the 6-foot-6 Talley, calling him "a towering figure, in every sense," on Twitter on Tuesday.

Holly Robinson Pete bid farewell to Talley on Facebook, referring to the journalist as "a Culture Shifter, a Giant."

Tracee Ellis Ross called Talley "grand and glamourous" on Instagram, adding: "A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere. I would run across a room to say hello. I am sad you are gone."

Actor Harvey Fierstein remembered Talley as "a truly original heart, spirit and mind."

"He cast a giant shadow and will not soon be forgotten. What (a) loss," Fierstein wrote.

Kerry Washington posted a photo of her and Talley hugging each other writing that "the whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now."

"You blessed us with your charm and wit and your taste for the exceptional. You will shine so brightly from the heavens that we will know what true stardom looks like. And we will gaze up at you always," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

Paris Hilton wrote: "You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you."

Actress Milla Jovovich shared a picture of her and Talley.

"I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are few and far between in this business and you’re much more likely to meet a scowl when going places than his ever present, all encompassing loveliness," she wrote on Instagram. "I send you so much love Andre."

Author Roxane Gay wrote that Talley was a "beacon of style for so many" and called news of his death "terrible."

More: André Leon Talley spills Vogue details, talks Anna Wintour in new memoir

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: André Leon Talley dies: Anna Wintour, more mourn the Vogue legend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez Went Full Matrix In a Leather Bra and Matching Jacket

    The easiest way to execute today's hottest trend.

  • Conservatives lashed out at Carhartt after the company said staff had to get vaccinated

    Some conservatives say they'll boycott Carhartt after it doubled down on its vaccine mandate, with one saying it subjected staff to "medical abuse."

  • Prince Andrew Has Deleted His Social Media Accounts

    GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Andrew deleted his social media accounts Wednesday, just days after he was stripped of all remaining royal patronages and the use of his HRH title.Visitors to Andrew’s longstanding Twitter account, @thedukeofyork, were today greeted with a bald message stating “This account does not exist.”Prince Andrew’s Bizarre Teddy Collection Had to Be Perfectly Positioned on Bed or He Would ‘Scream and Shout’Andrew’s Instagram account, @hrhthedukeofyork, was still acti

  • Government denies ‘dragging feet’ over free school meals eligibility extension

    The provision of free school meals was temporarily extended during the pandemic to children in some families with no recourse to public funds.

  • Love Island contestants warned over social media adverts

    Several influencers have been named by the Advertising Standards Authority for failing to disclose advertising on social media

  • After tense meeting, Miami-Dade School Board narrows search to three for superintendent

    Miami-Dade County School District’s next superintendent will be either Jose Dotres, Rafaela Espinal or Jacob Oliva.

  • Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Canada

    An extreme weather warning is in effect for much of southeastern Canada, according to Environment Canada, and Toronto is forecast to receive as much as 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.More than a third of flights were canceled at Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada's busiest, and some people were stuck in their vehicles, waiting for roads to be cleared. Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians were helping push cars up a street at a main commuter route in central Toronto, which appeared to not have been plowed.

  • Jennifer Lopez just just nailed the perfect casual ponytail

    Jennifer Lopez posted a series of pictures on Instagram, in which hairstylist Jesus Guerrero gave her a sleek yet casual ponytail.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Vikings interview Packers' Hackett, Titans' Ossenfort

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.