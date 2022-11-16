The world’s least crowded places, and why you should see them

The dunes of Namibia - Getty

Peace and quiet is getting harder to find. The global population reached 8 billion this week, according to estimates, and will continue to rise for some time to come. The UN projects that it will peak at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100. It will then start to fall.

But for those wishing to escape the crowds, there are plenty of options in both Europe and beyond. These are the 10 countries or territories with the lowest population density – perfect 2023 holiday inspiration for misanthropes.

10. Suriname

10 people per square mile

Suriname, squeezed between French Guiana, Guyana and Brazil, was given to the Dutch by Britain in 1667 in exchange for none other than New Amsterdam (which would become New York) during the signing of the Treaty of Breda. Dutch remains the official language, and although the country is mostly rainforest – there are no natural harbours and few railways or roads – its capital, Paramaribo, is home to the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral, which would not look out of place in a European city.

A recent visitor was travel writer Emma Thomson, who described her arrival: “At Atjoni, in Suriname, the road ran out. We bundled into a shallow wooden canoe alongside watermelons and gas canisters, babies and bananas, and motored away from the music blaring from a Chinese-owned supermarket posted on the riverbank. For two-and-a-half hours we followed the Suriname River, navigating her frothy rapids and passing villages where uniformed school kids sat outside singing and bare-breasted women washed their laundry in the muddy waters, until we reached Danpaati River Lodge. The entrance was fringed with trailing maripa-palm leaves – ‘to keep out evil spirits,’ explained lodge manager, Noach, noticing my interest. Our fellow island guests were golden-handed tamarin, squirrel monkeys and, in the distance, a bird whose echoing ‘plop’ of a call sounded like a coin being dropped into water.”

Story continues

9. Guyana

10 people per square mile

Guyana’s appeals are not dissimilar from its neighbour to the east. “This former British colony offers an altogether different kind of Caribbean – and not simply because it’s not an island,” explains our Latin America expert Chris Moss. “Sure, there’s cricket, rum and Red Stripe, but the capital is a bustling mish-mash of modern and plantation architecture, plus an Anglican cathedral, a city park with manatees and botanical gardens. The name of Stabroek Market alludes to the old Dutch colony of Demerara; the river of that name flows beneath the market’s wooden decking.

But Guyana really comes alive away from the city, with pristine rainforest covering 80 per cent of the country’s territory, more than 900 bird species as well as tapir, giant otter, armadillos, and large rodents like the paca and agouti. Immense tabletop mountains called tepuis dominate the western border with Venezuela, and Kaieteur Falls is one of the world’s most impressive single-drop waterfalls. Jungle lodges and canopy walks open up the edges of the wilderness, but serious birders and wildlife-spotters will want to plunge deep into the forested uplands.”

It will become significantly easier to reach in March 2023, when British Airways launches a new service from the UK (with a short stop in St Lucia).

Guyana - Getty

8. Iceland

9 people per square mile

Next up is a country many Britons will be familiar with. Iceland has a population of around 370,000, with most living in the cool capital Reykjavík. Elsewhere on the island there are glacier walks, descents into volcanoes and black-sand beaches. For Game of Thrones fans, it’s a must – having appeared as the wild northern reaches of Westeros in several series.

Alexis Averbuck, in his guide to the perfect two-week holiday there, says: “Iceland is magnificent. This low-key island in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean will not fail to impress. From craggy volcanoes, to cliffs festooned with thundering waterfalls and glaciers creeping down to black-sand beaches, the landscape feels like the ends of the earth, even though it’s only a short flight from Europe or North America. Pair that with cordial, interesting, creative and efficient Icelanders, and you’ve got an amazing trip beckoning.”

7. Australia

9 people per square mile

Vast Australia offers endless space – it’s even home to the longest straight road in the world, the 90-mile Eyre Highway. Some of its wildest places are in the west, and Britons can once again fly to regional capital Perth without stopping (the route was put on hold during the Covid pandemic).

In her guide to Western Australia, Fleur Bainger writes: “The Wild West has undeniable allure – I know, because its charms snared me: I moved here for six weeks and never left. That was 12 years ago. The capital is one of the most isolated in the world, its coastline long, untouched and bloated with marine life, and its people upbeat and outdoorsy – perhaps buoyed by the 3,000 hours of sunshine Perth soaks up a year.

“There’s also the intrigue of Australia’s ‘other side’, one that’s off the well-beaten tourist path and more in tune with the rugged wilderness of the outback. Oh, and then there’s those impossibly cute, furry marsupials called quokkas that have been taking over the internet. And the massive, gentle whale sharks that are quite relaxed about you joining them for a swim.

“What visitors often don’t know is that behind the Caribbean-like beaches are forests that stretch 200ft towards the sky, characterful portside towns with winding streets and elegant wineries responsible for 20 per cent of the country’s premium output. Western Australia isn’t just beaches, you see.”

The colourful coast of Western Australia - Getty

6. Namibia

8 people per square mile

Pippa de Bruyn, in her guide to the perfect holiday there, writes: “I felt my atheism wither and wilt in the heat of the Namib-Naukluft as we chugged through it in a battered old VW Beetle in 1990. We stopped periodically to gaze at the abstract artwork shimmering around us and we’d sit, bathed in hot air, for the most part speechless.

“Apparently stripped of life, this was a purely mineral world, with textures and colours that suggested a considered aesthete at work: lime green dusted pale yellow plains; burnt orange and sienna dunes offset against deep purple mountains; twists of molten black rock intensifying the blue backdrop.

“I knew this was the world’s oldest desert – dating back 55 million years – but I hadn’t expected such a visceral experience: the history of mankind but a few grains in this vast ocean of sand.

“Three decades later, Namibia is still my favourite place on earth. What other destination offers such raw beauty, such a variety of landscapes, and the luxury of experiencing much of it alone?”

5. Western Sahara

6 people per square mile

Uncrowded and disputed, your typical cruise destination this is not – but that hasn’t stopped Silversea, the high-end line, from adding Western Sahara to its portfolio. It plans to visit for the first time in April 2023, calling at the coastal city of Dakhla and offering passengers an excursion inland using 4x4 vehicles and promising bird-watching opportunities, stunning sand-dune scenery, and a tea ceremony in a Sahrawi camp.

A recent visitor, travel writer Abigail Newton, says: “The desert is the absolute heart of this region and will give you the richest experience. Sahara simply means ‘desert’ in Arabic and here it spreads out for thousands of miles – far from the typical tourist experience of overcrowded dunes and pseudo Berber drumming.

“At night, the stars have no light pollution to dim them and you can hear the wolves howling. In the morning, you will feast on goufiyya – camel’s milk enriched with grain – and watch the dunes turn from pink to silver to deep gold as the sun rises.

“The deep peace of the clean sands under the blue sky are an antidote to the pressures of modern life and so the very emptiness of this little-visited region is perhaps its greatest attraction.”

A beach in Western Sahara - Getty

4. Mongolia

6 people per square mile

The world’s least crowded sovereign state, Mongolia has a population density of 4.9 people per square mile (for the UK, the figure is 710).

Mike Unwin, who visited for Telegraph Travel in 2020, wrote: “My introduction to Mongolia’s jaw-dropping landscapes came in the Altai Mountains of the country’s far west. After a flight from the capital, Ulaanbaatar, we transferred by road to the dusty settlement of Delun. I say ‘road’: in fact, our route was often little more than tyre tracks. With no settlements or signposts, we navigated by the horizon (a ridge here, a saddle there) and took cues from any gers we came across. ‘It’s Mongolian GPS,’ said my guide Batana. ‘Ger Positioning System!’ Meanwhile our driver Erdene kept up a keening tenor lament. ‘It’s about his mum,’ Batana added, seeing my curiosity. ‘He says she makes the best cup of tea in the morning’.”

3. Falkland Islands

0.8 people per square mile

This year marked 40 years since Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, and while much has changed it remains a time-warped land of tough shepherds and penguins. Marcel Theroux, a recent visitor, explains: “Many aspects of the pre-war Falklands still exist. Smoko still punctuates the day: a break for coffee and cake, not unlike the Second Breakfast of Bilbo Baggins’ Shire. The extraordinary tree-less moorlands, the quartzite rock runs that amazed a young Charles Darwin, the diddle-dee shrubs, the hardy sheep with their soft white wool, and the intense southern hemisphere sunshine: these are all the same. And the native Falkland Islanders themselves, with their unplaceable accents, resourcefulness, and powerful attachment to their home, haven’t changed much either.

“But there have been huge material improvements since the war. The truth is that until 1982 Britain was a poor custodian of the islands. The older islanders remember the neglect and the equivocation of the Foreign Office before the war – just as they remember and honour the sacrifice made by British soldiers. One of the results of this is that the islanders have a paradoxical attitude towards Britain – a mixture of warmth and distrust.”

This is a land of tough shepherds and penguins - Getty

2. Svalbard and Jan Mayen

0.12 people per square mile

Frozen Svalbard attracts a smattering of tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of its polar bears. Stanley Stewart made the journey in 2019. He wrote: “In Svalbard anyone can become a citizen. Get an address at Longyearbyen, prove you’ve the funds to support yourself and you’re in. It’s that easy. What you’re not allowed to do is die. Something to do with tricky burials in permafrost and no cremations 650 miles from the North Pole.

“I mention this because Rasmus Jacobsen, the softly spoken owner-captain of our schooner, Linden, spent the first moments of my cruise enumerating the ways in which to come a cropper. You could go overboard (hypothermia within five minutes) or get brained by one of the ship’s spars (someone releasing the wrong brown rope). Easy to do when they’re all brown.

“If you were lucky the last thing you might see was one of Svalbard’s 3,000 polar bears – a hazard during trips ashore, expedition naturalist Mette Eliseussen warned. A bear cannot be outrun by a human. A serious confrontation usually ends in death for one party. Get on the wrong side of the world’s largest land carnivore and, well, Mette had a tough rifle-shot. We 10 passengers giggled. Mette scowled. She wasn’t joking.”

Svalbard - Getty

1. Greenland

0.07 people per square mile

Could Greenland be about to hit the tourism mainstream? That was the verdict of Peter Knight, writing for Telegraph Travel after the arrival of two new transatlantic airports, expected to open in 2024, and a couple of Michelin stars. It might even rival Iceland one day, he said.

“The two islands have plenty in common: they both have beguiling, otherworldly natural beauty; they are both fabulous places to visit if you’re keen to see the Northern Lights; and their respective capitals, Nuuk and Reykjavik, are colourful, vibrant, environmentally sustainable cities.”