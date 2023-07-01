Nations Championship gets official go ahead for 2026 start

Twickenham

A new biennial international tournament featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026.

Six Nations Rugby has announced it is working with SANZAAR, the organisation which includes South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament will feature all the Six Nations and SANZAAR teams, with two further spaces reserved for invitational unions to join the southern hemisphere group.

Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR will own and operate the tournament, which will take place in alternating years, between British and Irish Lions tours and the Rugby World Cup.

The new competition will not affect the club calendar and Six Nations Rugby insisted players had been heavily involved in the process, amid growing concerns over burnout and calls for greater focus on rest and recovery periods between domestic and international commitments.

It said in a statement: “Involved at every stage of developing the new competition has been the international rugby players.

“This connection has been key in supporting the wider conversations around the club and international calendar taking place in parallel, and to ensure player welfare has remained a fundamental priority in all decision making.”

There are concerns that the new tournament would lock teams such as Georgia out of top-tier rugby - Getty Images/Harry Trump

Alongside the new tournament, World Rugby is set to also create a second-tier competition made up of teams from Europe and the rest of the world, which will eventually allow for promotion and relegation matches.

Six Nations Rugby said the tournament would provide “a stronger narrative around the July and November windows” that would “genuinely excite players and bring new fans to the game”.

Promotion and relegation would not be introduced until 2030 meaning countries such as Georgia, who have beaten both Italy and Wales in recent years and whose Under-20 side defeated Argentina on Thursday, potentially finding themselves devoid of top-level opposition outside of World Cup years.

“We welcome these exciting plans for a new international league competition,” Loseb (Soso) Tkemaladze, president of the Georgian Rugby Union, said. “We have faith that World Rugby will bring in developments that are beneficial for the game as a whole and further its development globally.

“From a Georgian perspective what we need is further, faster development. We are loyal team players and grateful to WR for the support we have been given. What’s clear now is that we need more games against Tier One opposition. That is what we expect and we trust the institution to deliver.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.