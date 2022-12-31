World leaders react to Pope Benedict XVI's death

World leaders remembered Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after the former pontiff died Saturday at 95.

Pope Francis will celebrate a funeral Mass for Benedict in St. Peter's Square on Saturday, the Vatican said, and it's expected officials from around the world will attend.

As pope, Benedict was the faith leader of more than 1 billion Roman Catholics around the world and wielded global political influence.

Benedict succeeded Pope John Paul II in 2005 and led the church through a tumultuous period marked by sex abuse scandals and leaks to the press about the Vatican’s troubled finances before his unprecedented resignation in Feb. 11, 2013.

Citing declining health, the German-born pope became the first to resign from the position in nearly 600 years.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Benedict's death is a cause for grief for the entire country.

“His sweetness and his wisdom had benefited our community and the entire international community,” he said.

Mattarella noted that Benedict “continued to serve the cause of his Church in his unique role of pope emeritus with humility and serenity.″

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lauded Benedict's commitment to dialogue between Christian denominations and with other religions.

"The election of a pope from the motherland of the Reformation and an intellectual who had made the dialogue between faith and reason his life’s task was an important signal for many people around the world,” he said in a message to Pope Francis.

Steinmeier said that the German-born pontiff “particularly cared about the unity of Christendom and the dialog of religions, the connection between religion and society.” He added that “he sought dialog with Jews and Muslims and with all Christian denominations worldwide.”

The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is the spiritual head of the Angican church, wrote on Twitter: “I join with Pope Francis and all the Catholic Church in mourning his death. May he rest in Christ’s peace and rise in glory with all the Saints.”

Story continues

Benedict, like any world leader, also had his critics. Many said Benedict did little to address sex abuse cover-ups within the church.

“In our view, Pope Benedict XVI, much like John Paul II, was more concerned about the church’s deteriorating image and financial flow to the hierarchy versus grasping the concept of genuine apologies followed by true amends to victims of abuse,” read a statement from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. “Any celebration that marks the life of abuse enablers like Pope Benedict must end."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World leaders react to Pope Benedict's death