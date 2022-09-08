Queen Elizabeth II: World reacts to death of monarch

Jamie Johnson
·11 min read
The Queen, in one of her last photographs, waiting in the Drawing Room at Balmoral to greet Liz Truss on Tuesday - Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File
The Queen, in one of her last photographs, waiting in the Drawing Room at Balmoral to greet Liz Truss on Tuesday - Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File

Queen Elizabeth II has died peacefully at Balmoral, the Royal family has announced, with tributes now being paid from all corners of the globe.

The 96-year-old monarch visited more than 100 countries across six continents during her reign and was admired by people, politicians and religious leaders everywhere.

The most significant tribute has been paid by her son, now King Charles III, who said it " is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Liz Truss made an address to the nation on the steps of Downing Street, while her predecessor Boris Johnson has also released a statement.

The White House said:  "Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom," and Joe Biden is expected to speak soon.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has simply tweeted a picture of Her Majesty.

Other tributes have been paid by India, Canada, Ireland and Ukraine

07:33 PM

"A grand and beautiful lady," says Trump

Donald Trump has released a long statement, in which he calls Queen Elizabeth II "a grand and beautiful lady."

It reads: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in Portsmouth - Andrew Matthews/PA
Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in Portsmouth - Andrew Matthews/PA

"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!

"Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

07:29 PM

Liz Truss poignant speech

The new Prime Minister, who has only been in the job for two days, made a poignant speech on the steps of Downing Street.

07:25 PM

Belgian PM adds tribute

"Belgium sends its condolences to the British Royal Family and to the British people," Alexander De Croo, Belgium's prime minister, said.

"May HRH Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace. For over 70 years, she was a beacon of stability and dignity for the British people."

07:24 PM

Three part statement from Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, who met with the Queen on Tuesday, has released a three part statement on his Twitter page.

07:22 PM

Norway's Royal family speaks

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth," said King Harald V of Norway.

"For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow.

"We also send our condolences to the British people.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 2005 - AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 2005 - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

07:20 PM

Swedish PM pays respects

"There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration," said Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, at a press conference.

"We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I myself and the Swedish people want to express our engagement in this moment."

07:19 PM

Zimbabwe first African nation to react

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe appears to be the first African government to react to the news.

"My deepest condolences to the Royal family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth as they mourn the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II." he said.

"May she rest in peace."

07:17 PM

Gibraltar sends condolences

Fabian Picardo, the chief minister of Gibraltar, expressed “great sadness” at the death of Elizabeth II. He said that the people of Gibraltar “will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations.”

Mr Picardo ended his statement, saying: "May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in eternal peace and may the reign of His Majesty The King be long, peaceful and prosperous. Long live the King.”

07:13 PM

King Charles III pays tribute

King Charles III has released a statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It reads:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Then-Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament in October 2019 - Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP
Then-Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament in October 2019 - Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.  I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

07:09 PM

Bill Clinton remarks on Queen's passing

The former US President has paid tribute to the Queen's "unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare" of British people.

07:07 PM

Macron adds to tribute

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years," said the French President.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

07:05 PM

Netherlands pays respects

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said: "The Netherlands remembers Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom with the deepest respect.

"During her exceptionally long reign, she was a beacon of calm and stability for her country and the world, even at moments of the greatest historical upheaval.

"Queen Elizabeth combined a strong sense of duty and unflinching resolve with a light touch and a sense of humour. The characteristic manner with which she discharged her heavy responsibilities made a profound impression on everyone who met her.

"Today our thoughts are first and foremost with her children and grandchildren.

"On behalf of the Dutch government, I have conveyed our deepest sympathy to Prime Minister Truss."

07:02 PM

Trudeau's heartfelt tribute

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier sent his best wishes to The Queen, has written a heartfelt tribute.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Mr Trudeau said.

"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

&nbsp;Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle on March 7, 2022 - Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle on March 7, 2022 - Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth.

"Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

06:59 PM

Zelensky sends condolences

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," the Ukrainian President tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

06:58 PM

Israeli President pays tribute

Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known far and wide simply as The Queen. Her passing is the end of an era.

Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth."

06:57 PM

Modi shares story

A touching story from Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, who said: "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

Queen Elizabeth II and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi view items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace on the second day of his visit to the UK on November 13, 2015 - Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi view items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace on the second day of his visit to the UK on November 13, 2015 - Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

06:54 PM

Irish Prime Minister  pays sympathy

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, said, "On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.

Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitors' book, as Taoiseach Enda Kenny looks on, at Government Buildings, Dublin - Maxwells/PA&nbsp;
Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitors' book, as Taoiseach Enda Kenny looks on, at Government Buildings, Dublin - Maxwells/PA

"The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.

"Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.

"To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign."

06:50 PM

European Parliament

Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament President, said: "Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all.

"The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond.

"She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace."

06:45 PM

Quiet appreciation from Macron

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, has posted a photograph of the Queen on his Twitter account.

06:42 PM

Tribute from the White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mid-way through her daily briefing with reporters when news of the Queen's death was confirmed.

Ms Jean-Pierre said: "Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom.

"I don't want to get ahead of what the president is going to say, I want you all to hear from him first so I don't want to get ahead of that.

"I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger and the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies. And again our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Queen and to her family."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The 14 Best Places to Travel in November

    November is usually more aligned with holiday prep than jet setting but traveling during this shoulder season is a great time to burn those last few vacation days. The shoulder season also offers flight deals to bucket-list destinations, milder weather in extreme climates, and a less busy time to tour Insta-worthy sites. "You're missing the summer crowd and the Christmas crowd, so it's the perfect time of the season to travel if you are a little bit aware of the weather," says Joan Roca, CEO and

  • Royal Family Members Arrived at Balmoral Castle Just Before News Broke of Queen Elizabeth's Passing

    The royal family is gathering at Balmoral Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth II. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Today, multiple cars were seen entering the gates of the royal residence just before news broke that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. One of the vehicles was driven by Prince William, while the monarch’s son, Prince Andrew, sat in the passenger seat. The back row was occupied by Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie (Countess of Wessex). Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Many believe the queen’s ol

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt