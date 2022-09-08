Queen Elizabeth II: World reacts to death of monarch

The Queen, in one of her last photographs, waiting in the Drawing Room at Balmoral to greet Liz Truss on Tuesday - Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File

Queen Elizabeth II has died peacefully at Balmoral, the Royal family has announced, with tributes now being paid from all corners of the globe.

The 96-year-old monarch visited more than 100 countries across six continents during her reign and was admired by people, politicians and religious leaders everywhere.

The most significant tribute has been paid by her son, now King Charles III, who said it " is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Liz Truss made an address to the nation on the steps of Downing Street, while her predecessor Boris Johnson has also released a statement.

The White House said: "Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom," and Joe Biden is expected to speak soon.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has simply tweeted a picture of Her Majesty.

Other tributes have been paid by India, Canada, Ireland and Ukraine

07:33 PM

"A grand and beautiful lady," says Trump

Donald Trump has released a long statement, in which he calls Queen Elizabeth II "a grand and beautiful lady."

It reads: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in Portsmouth - Andrew Matthews/PA

"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

Story continues

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!

"Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

07:29 PM

Liz Truss poignant speech

The new Prime Minister, who has only been in the job for two days, made a poignant speech on the steps of Downing Street.

07:25 PM

Belgian PM adds tribute

"Belgium sends its condolences to the British Royal Family and to the British people," Alexander De Croo, Belgium's prime minister, said.

"May HRH Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace. For over 70 years, she was a beacon of stability and dignity for the British people."

07:24 PM

Three part statement from Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, who met with the Queen on Tuesday, has released a three part statement on his Twitter page.

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

07:22 PM

Norway's Royal family speaks

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth," said King Harald V of Norway.

"For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow.

"We also send our condolences to the British people.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 2005 - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

07:20 PM

Swedish PM pays respects

"There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration," said Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, at a press conference.

"We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I myself and the Swedish people want to express our engagement in this moment."

07:19 PM

Zimbabwe first African nation to react

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe appears to be the first African government to react to the news.

"My deepest condolences to the Royal family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth as they mourn the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II." he said.

"May she rest in peace."

07:17 PM

Gibraltar sends condolences

Fabian Picardo, the chief minister of Gibraltar, expressed “great sadness” at the death of Elizabeth II. He said that the people of Gibraltar “will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations.”

Mr Picardo ended his statement, saying: "May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in eternal peace and may the reign of His Majesty The King be long, peaceful and prosperous. Long live the King.”

07:13 PM

King Charles III pays tribute

King Charles III has released a statement following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It reads:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Then-Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament in October 2019 - Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

07:09 PM

Bill Clinton remarks on Queen's passing

The former US President has paid tribute to the Queen's "unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare" of British people.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

07:07 PM

Macron adds to tribute

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years," said the French President.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

07:05 PM

Netherlands pays respects

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said: "The Netherlands remembers Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom with the deepest respect.

"During her exceptionally long reign, she was a beacon of calm and stability for her country and the world, even at moments of the greatest historical upheaval.

"Queen Elizabeth combined a strong sense of duty and unflinching resolve with a light touch and a sense of humour. The characteristic manner with which she discharged her heavy responsibilities made a profound impression on everyone who met her.

"Today our thoughts are first and foremost with her children and grandchildren.

"On behalf of the Dutch government, I have conveyed our deepest sympathy to Prime Minister Truss."

07:02 PM

Trudeau's heartfelt tribute

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier sent his best wishes to The Queen, has written a heartfelt tribute.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Mr Trudeau said.

"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle on March 7, 2022 - Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth.

"Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

06:59 PM

Zelensky sends condolences

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," the Ukrainian President tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

06:58 PM

Israeli President pays tribute

Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known far and wide simply as The Queen. Her passing is the end of an era.

Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth."

06:57 PM

Modi shares story

A touching story from Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, who said: "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

Queen Elizabeth II and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi view items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace on the second day of his visit to the UK on November 13, 2015 - Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

06:54 PM

Irish Prime Minister pays sympathy

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, said, "On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.

Queen Elizabeth II signing the visitors' book, as Taoiseach Enda Kenny looks on, at Government Buildings, Dublin - Maxwells/PA

"The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.

"Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.

"To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign."

06:50 PM

European Parliament

Roberta Metsola, the European Parliament President, said: "Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all.

"The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond.

"She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace."

06:45 PM

Quiet appreciation from Macron

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, has posted a photograph of the Queen on his Twitter account.

06:42 PM

Tribute from the White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mid-way through her daily briefing with reporters when news of the Queen's death was confirmed.

Ms Jean-Pierre said: "Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom.

"I don't want to get ahead of what the president is going to say, I want you all to hear from him first so I don't want to get ahead of that.

"I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger and the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies. And again our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Queen and to her family."