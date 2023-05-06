World leaders from Joe Biden to Xi Jinping congratulate the King on his Coronation

The King and Queen have received warm wishes from world leaders after their Coronation - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

World leaders have congratulated the King and Queen on their Coronation.

Joe Biden, the US president, who was represented at the ceremony by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to the “enduring friendship” of the US and UK.

He wrote on Twitter:

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.



I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Mr Biden said he would meet the King in July and they would talk in particular about environmental issues.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, urged the UK to work for “a stable and mutually beneficial relationship” with Beijing after recent tensions.

He said: “China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said:

The Coronation is a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy. A symbol of stability and continuity.



My congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/rhLM9iAFrG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2023

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said:

My best wishes to Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla on the occasion of their coronation.



We appreciate the King's vast experience to promote understanding and respect, his tireless efforts to promote the sustainability of our planet



🇪🇺🇬🇧 friendship @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/C1t4N8tF4b — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 6, 2023

On a visit to Kenya, Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, also welcomed the monarch's commitment to tackling climate change.

Story continues

He said: “It is very important that he is someone who is committed to a close cooperation between Great Britain and the European Union, and who also has his own personal agenda to advance climate protection. That will also help us.”

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, who attended the ceremony, sent his "congratulations" to Charles and Camilla, calling them "friends of France".

He tweeted:

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, friends of France.



Proud to be by your side on this historic day. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 6, 2023

Giorgia Meloni, Italian prime minister, whose country was represented by Sergio Mattarella, the country’s president, sent her “best wishes to King Charles III, to Queen Camilla and the entire British people”.

She said the ancient “Cosmati pavement” on which the Coronation Chair was placed was “masterfully created” and “there to amaze the world”.

It symbolised the “historic and fruitful cooperation between Italy and the UK, which we are certain will further strengthen with King Charles III”, she said.

Greece issued a statement to “warmly congratulate” the monarch who was a “proven friend of Greece”.

It wished him “success in his duties” and said it was “looking forward to continuing excellent cooperation and further deepening bilateral historic relations”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.