World leaders and royal family to honour veterans on VJ Day

The royal family is to lead tributes to Second World War veterans as the UK commemorates the sacrifices of its Armed Forces and Allies on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

During a series of events throughout VJ Day, August 15, the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the country in honouring those who fought in the Far East and helped to finally end the Second World War.

Mr Johnson has been joined by nine other global figures including US president Donald Trump, Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari and Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau in recording a video message thanking those who served.

In the Friendship of Nations video, due to be released ahead of commemorations, each leader will say in turn: “To all who served, we thank you.”

Mr Johnson said: “On this 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we pay tribute to the heroes deployed thousands of miles away in the mountains, islands and rainforests of Asia.

“Unable to celebrate the victory in Europe, and among the last to return home, today we recognise the bravery and ingenuity of those who, in the face of adversity, restored peace and prosperity to the world.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

“Their immeasurable sacrifice changed the course of history and at today’s commemorations, we take the opportunity to say what should be said every day – thank you.”

In a letter addressed to the veterans of the Far East Campaign, Mr Johnson showed his gratitude to the 50,000 British and Commonwealth service personnel who laid down their lives in the war against Japan, half of whom died in prison camps.

He writes: “You were the last to come home but your achievements are written in the lights of the glittering capitals of the dynamic region we see today.”

My letter to the veterans who served in the war in the Far East, which ended 75 years ago today. https://t.co/KPyBqQw28P#VJDay75 pic.twitter.com/0Rqq6Q3YAQ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 15, 2020

The day began with a piper playing Battle’s Over at the Imperial War Museum’s HMS Belfast in London at sunrise, as part of a tribute entitled Waking Up To Peace.

Military pipers also played at dawn in India, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was joined by military chiefs as he laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, on Saturday morning.

View photos Colour Sergeant Lil Bahadur Gurung playing the pipes at the Sumatra Railway Memorial (Sgt Graham Taylor RAF/MoD/PA) More

Story continues