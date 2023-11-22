World leaders hail Israel-Hamas truce deal, release of hostages

World leaders on Wednesday welcomed a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that agreed a four-day halt to the devastating war in Gaza, accompanied by the release of dozens of hostages held by the militant group in return for Palestinian prisoners jailed by Israel. The agreement marks the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since Hamas’s bloody cross-border October 7 attack on southern Israel that prompted Israel to launch a bombing campaign and ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israel’s government and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The deal, which was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US, came after five weeks of negotiations, according to a US official.

US President Joe Biden said late Tuesday he was deeply relieved that some hostages taken when Hamas militants stormed into Israel on October 7 will soon go free.

Qatar on Wednesday provided more details on the deal.



