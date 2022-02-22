World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine

·5 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Shocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, world leaders moved quickly Tuesday to impose as forceful a response as possible in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe.

Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The rest of the European Union also put some of its cards on the table, saying its sanctions would take aim at several Russian officials, banks financing the Russian armed forces and include limiting Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went as far as naming five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who were hit with sanctions on Tuesday.

The United States was moving closer to sanctions too, with the White House calling Russia’s troop deployments an “invasion” — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in heavy U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Action could follow later Tuesday.

And if Putin pushes further into Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg insisted the West would move in lockstep. “If Russia decides once again to use force against Ukraine, there will be even stronger sanctions, even a higher price to pay,” he said.

The West insisted Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since diplomacy has failed, it was time to move towards action.

Western powers have long made clear the fate of Ukraine wasn't worth a direct military confrontation with Russia and the potential of a world war, so sanctions were the only, limited, option to crystalize their anger.

“No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in summing up the political disgust felt by nations from Europe to North America and the democracies hugging Russia’s borders in Asia like Japan and South Korea.

However, Putin continued to knock the world off-kilter with a strategy where confusion about the true extent of an invasion, which would automatically kick in major sanctions, remained unclear and debatable.

Russia said it was sending what it called “peacekeepers" into eastern Ukraine, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed they were “troops” on sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," Borrell said.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace didn't mince words. “Russia has already invaded Ukraine. They did it in 2014, occupied illegally Crimea and Donbas. This is a further invasion of their sovereign territory," Wallace said.

Whatever the description, the latest developments were enough to force the 27-nation bloc into a mode of high alert, and the EU's foreign ministers were to decide later Tuesday how deep a first batch of sanctions would cut.

It will likely stop far short of the “massive” package threatened by the EU and Washington for a full military invasion into national territory that Kiyv still controls.

“The way we respond will define us for the generations to come,” Simonyte said.

Too much too soon, though, could also hurt the international response, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

“There is a variety of sanctions options that now need to be used in a targeted way, because we have to assume that we haven’t yet reached the peak of the escalation,” he said.

Britain's Johnson was thinking in the same vein.

“This the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed,” Johnson told British lawmakers.

A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried.

President Moon Jae-in instructed his officials to prepare for the economic fallout in South Korea if the Ukraine crisis worsens and U.S.-backed nations levy stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

Hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. Putin’s directive came hours after he recognized the two Ukrainian separatist regions, setting up Russian military support and antagonizing Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order.

Putin has blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

The global condemnation came amid rising skirmishes in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Europe-leaning democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

NATO member Turkey, which has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, criticized Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine.

“We consider this decision by Russia as being unacceptable,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We reiterate our calls to the parties to respect common sense and international law.”

China, a traditional ally of Russia, sounded a cautious note, calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Washington could be much more straightforward. The White House issued an executive order to restrict investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

___

AP reporters from around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Raf Casert , The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What is the Russia-Europe Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating. It has become a major target as Western governments try to exert leverage on Russia to deter further military moves against its neighbor. Here are key things to understand about the p

  • 3 TSX Stocks That Could Double Your Profits

    Take a closer look at these three TSX stocks to capture long-term profits through capital gains. The post 3 TSX Stocks That Could Double Your Profits appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • RRSP Deadline 2022: 2 Dividend Stocks to Invest in

    The RRSP deadline is coming up fast! Don't wait till the last minute to make your RRSP contribution. Here are some dividend stock ideas! The post RRSP Deadline 2022: 2 Dividend Stocks to Invest in appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in This Volatile Environment

    Here are four Canadian stocks that could outperform the broader equity markets this year. The post 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in This Volatile Environment appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as tensions escalated in Ukraine over Russia's decision to send forces into that nation's eastern regions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.4%, to 33,961 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Major indexes are coming off of two days of losses as investors closely watch the crisis in Ukraine. The White House is referring to Russian troop

  • 3 Stocks I Would Buy Today

    With the stock market being very volatile, investors are hesitant to buy into stocks. Here are three stocks I would buy today. The post 3 Stocks I Would Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Novak Djokovic grabs first win of year at Dubai Championships after Australian Open debacle

    Still unvaccinated, and willing to risk his career over it, Novak Djokovic returned to the court on Monday in Dubai.

  • Centerra Gold buying a gold project in Nevada in deal worth US$206.5M

    TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. has signed a deal to buy Gemfield Resources LLC and its Goldfield District Project in Nevada. Under the deal with Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC, Centerra will pay a total of US$206.5 million including US$175 million in cash at closing plus a US$31.5-million future milestone payment payable in cash or Centerra shares. The Toronto-based gold miner says Goldfield is a conventional open-pit, heap leach project in late-stage development. Centerra says it believes that the

  • With all eyes on Ukraine, Putin to send his envoy to Balkans

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia, according to reports. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, is due to arrive in Belgrade in the coming days for talks with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic. Moscow hasn't m

  • Biden blocks U.S. trade with eastern Ukraine regions Russia recognized as independent

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report that President Biden has blocked U.S. trade with eastern Ukrainian regions after Putin ordered Russian troops there.

  • 1 Safe, Outperforming TSX Stock for TFSA Investors

    Here is a low-risk TSX stock for your TFSA. The post 1 Safe, Outperforming TSX Stock for TFSA Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Philippines signs $624 million deal for 32 Black Hawks

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines signed a 32 billion-peso ($624 million) deal Tuesday to purchase 32 Black Hawk helicopters in the largest military aircraft acquisition contract under outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, defense officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the deal with Janusz Zakrecki, president of Poland-based aerospace manufacturer PZL Mielec, to acquire the S-70i Black Hawks, which can be used for troop transport, combat operations and disaster response

  • The 4 Best TSX Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Here's how to supplement your retirement income with all-weather dividend stocks. The post The 4 Best TSX Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise

    WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — For a few frenzied weeks, beekeepers from around the United States truck billions of honeybees to California to rent them to almond growers who need the insects to pollinate the state's most valuable crop. But as almond trees start to bloom, blanketing entire valleys in white and pink flowers, so begin beehive thefts that have become so prevalent that beekeepers are now turning to GPS tracking devices, surveillance cameras and other anti-theft technology to protect their

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span