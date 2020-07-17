The world’s largest McDonald’s is 19,000-square-feet and open 24 hours a day

The world’s largest McDonald’s is located in Orlando.

Founded in 1976 and renovated in 2016, the restaurant is a stunning 19,000-square-feet. It’s full of menu items, games and a 30-foot-tall Ronald McDonald you won’t find at other franchise locations. The three-story building is open 24 hours a day.

TikTok vlogging couple Angel Lopez and Madison Garmany, of madisonandangel, gave a tour of their visit to the one-of-a-kind Mickey D’s. So here’s how the Epic McD, as it’s called, is different than other McDonald’s.

In the couple’s video, Madison noticed the establishment had an ice cream and dessert bar and a firestone pizza oven. She also spotted a broader selection of foods including hot ham and cheese sandwiches, customizable pasta dishes and Belgian waffles. Heck, there’s even a fish tank, jungle-themed waterfall and two-lane bowling alley the pair didn’t get to.

After Lopez and Garmany ate, they headed to the second-floor arcade to play a few games and win prizes. But younger kids will be happy to hear there’s a 22-foot-tall PlayPlace.

“Overall it was a great trip and definitely recommend going if you’re in the area,” Madison says in the video.

The world’s largest McDonald’s isn’t as well-known as you might think considering it’s one of the country’s most iconic fast-food joints. The video went viral with 1.2 million views but many users hadn’t even heard of the location.

“I live in Florida and have been to Orlando since birth… Why have I not found this?” one TikTok user wrote.

“I live in Orlando and had no idea this existed,” one user commented.

“I live in Orlando and I never knew about this,” another person wrote.

