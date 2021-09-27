World’s Largest Imax Screen Set to Open in Germany Ahead of ‘No Time to Die’

The world’s biggest Imax screen will open to the public on Sept. 30 in Germany, kicking off with the premiere of the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

The screen, located at the Traumaplast Multiplex in Leonberg, weighs over 500 pounds — another Imax record — and is wider than a Boeing 737 airliner at nearly 70 feet high and around 125 feet across. It was so large it had to be painted by a specifically designed robotic arm.

The theater housing it seats 574, and features Imax with Laser technology and Imax’s 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels for greater range and precision.

“The IMAX at Traumpalast redefines the ‘big screen’,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “With Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, we’ve created an unforgettable moviegoing experience where fans can truly immersive themselves in the world’s biggest blockbusters on the world’s largest screen.

“As we continue to grow in Germany and open new iconic locations around the world, the Imax at Traumpalast will become an exciting flagship location at a critical time for fans seeking premium, differentiated experiences.”

Marius and Heinz Lochman said in a statement: “Audiences in Germany and beyond will travel far and wide to see the Imax at Traumpalast, from its enormous screen and incredible audio to the luxurious seating and other exciting amenities the theater has to offer. We’re proud to partner with Imax on this new, record-breaking location and can’t wait to start letting fans in the door.”

Director Cary Fukunaga shot “No Time to Die” with Imax’s 15/70mm film cameras, making it the first Bond entry to make use of them. The movie is specifically formatted for Imax theaters and features 40 minutes of Imax exclusive expanded aspect ratio. Viewers at the Traumpalast will get to take in the Imax-exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio, enabling them to see 26% more picture for the film for those selected sequences.

The enormous new theater is Imax’s eighth in Germany. Imax’s box office in the country has grown in recent years, hitting its high point so far in 2019.

