‘World knows Trump won #MAGA’ banner flies over Everton vs Manchester United game

A plane carrying the message ‘World knows Trump won #MAGA’ flew over Goodison Park ahead of the Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United.

Attentions leading into the day’s opening game surrounded the future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who after defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir entered the contest without a victory in their last three matches and languishing down in 15th place in the table.

But eyes were quickly drawn to a different high-profile leader when a flyover appeared above the Merseyside stadium shortly before kick-off.

With plane banners becoming something of a regular-yet-unwelcome sight in English football in recent years, it would not have been a surprise to see an anti-Solskjaer message appear ahead of the match. Arsene Wenger received similar treatment, while there was also the infamous Burnley banner last season in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement - something that the club strongly criticised.

Yet no one expected a Donald Trump message to be flown over a Premier League match on Saturday afternoon, and even more surprising was the fact that it appeared to call into question the results of the US presidential election, which Trump appears on course to lose to Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

The message read: ‘World knows Trump won’.

It also included the hashtag ‘MAGA’, which stands for Trump’s well-known campaign phrase ‘Make America Great Again’.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.